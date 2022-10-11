AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: Quanzhou to build stronger manufacturing sector with sci-tech innovation

PRNewswire October 12, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Quanzhou city of east China’s Fujian Province has attached much importance to science and technology innovation as the driving force of development to build itself into a leading manufacturing hub with stronger capacity.

Photo shows the intelligent production and storage base of Fujian Hengan Group. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

Quanzhou is committed to the development of the real economy. It has formed nine industrial clusters worth 100 billion yuan respectively including textile and clothing, footwear, food, building materials, etc.

In 2021, the city’s GDP reached 1.13 trillion yuan, with the total industrial output value jumping over 2 trillion yuan and the industrial added value ranking among the top ten in China. Quanzhou is also among the first batch to be listed as a national demonstration city of private economy and innovation.

Quanzhou municipal government has taken efforts in the past ten years to promote sci-tech innovation and formulated 19 policies for industrial transformation and upgrading as well as optimizing supply chains. In Jinjiang city of Quanzhou, enterprises are encouraged to step up sci-tech innovation and industrial transformation in the next two years with incentive support funds of 3 billion yuan.

In addition, Quanzhou has also built a batch of technology platforms with universities, enterprises and academic institutions to help nearly 2,000 enterprises solve technical problems. These platforms have covered sectors such as intelligent equipment, information, textile and building materials.

Under the support of multiple sci-tech innovation policies, the city’s industrial output capacity has soared dramatically. In the past 10 years, Quanzhou’s total industrial output rocketed up from 950 billion yuan in 2012 to 2.4 trillion yuan in 2021 while the number of industrial enterprises worth 100 million yuan increased from 1,704 in 2012 to 3,091 in 2021.

Currently, the high-tech industry is becoming a new engine for Quanzhou’s high-quality development. By the end of 2021, a total of 1,630 high-tech enterprises have settled in the city. In the first half of this year, the added value of high-tech industry above the designated size grew by 13.5 percent year on year.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330486.html

 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.