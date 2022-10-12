AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Upstairs Celebrates Beta Launch, 888 Commemorative Coin Event Sold Out in 1 Hour, Announces New Curated Collection “NIFTY HANDS”

PRNewswire October 12, 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Upstairs, Asia’s first custodial NFT Marketplace, is celebrating its beta debut after successfully selling out 888 commemorative coins in one hour and announcing its new curated collection “NIFTY HANDS”.

Highlights

Upstairs, the first custodial NFT Marketplace in Asia that integrates Web3.0 technology to Web2.0 domains is now live to provide its audiences with a full NFT Marketplace experience. To commemorate the formal debut of Upstairs, a limited-edition commemorative digital collectible was made and offered to their first 888 users to claim. Over 300 pieces were sold in the first minute, and all 888 pieces were sold out within an hour. This enormous accomplishment demonstrated the strength of the Upstairs’ community as well as the platform’s smart and user-friendly design, which enabled the event to be a success.

The NFT Marketplace has also announced its first premium NFT collection dubbed “NIFTY HANDS,” which will be released on October 13th, 22:00 (UTC+8), and will include 30,000 dangerously charming 3D renditions of Rock, Paper, Scissors that will be related to their $450,000 USDT Referral Giveaway Event. This limited-time only Referral Program pays any holder of a “NIFTY HANDS” NFT who refers a new user to purchase a “NIFTY HANDS” NFT with a commission of (15 USDT) back into their account, with no limit to the amount of successful referrals a user may obtain.

Upstairs is an ideal alternative for individuals wishing to invest in NFTs or collect them as collectibles. Prior to each listing, Upstairs will establish a contract with the IP supplier and the artist to assure exclusivity. Anyone familiar with the market understands how exclusivity raises the value of NFTs. The portal will provide a wide range of collections after its launch on October 10, 2022. Many people may be restless during the next several days, but remember that Upstairs is well worth the wait.

To find out more about Upstairs, visit the official website: https://www.upstairs.io/

Also, follow Upstairs on all available social and interactive channels to stay updated with the latest developments on the platform.

Medium: https://upstairsnft.medium.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/UpstairsNFT
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/upstairsnft
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upstairsnft/
Official Telegram Announcements (English): https://t.me/upstairsannouncement
Official Telegram English chat: https://t.me/upstairsmarketplace
Official Telegram Chinese chat: https://t.me/UpstairsNFTChinese
Official Telegram Philippines chat: https://t.me/UpstairsNFTPhilippines
Discord: https://www.discord.gg/upstairs

SOURCE Upstairs Research

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

