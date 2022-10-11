AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

UTS COLLEGE LAUNCHES NEW EDUCATION PARTNERSHIPS IN BANGLADESH AND INDIA

PRNewswire October 12, 2022

Students in Bangladesh and India can prepare at home for Australia’s top ranking young university[i].

SYDNEY, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — UTS College, the pathway to the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is launching two transnational education (TNE) partnerships in September and October 2022.

GLS (Gujarat Law Society) University in Ahmedabad, India, and Premier University Chattogram (PUC), Bangladesh will offer two popular UTS College courses – the diploma of business and diploma of information technology. This means students can begin their journey to UTS at home. On successful completion of their diplomas, graduates will be eligible to enter the related bachelor program at UTS, often fast-tracking into second year.

Building on 30 years of successful partnerships

UTS College is proud of its position as a leader in both transitional and transnational education. More than 30 years of successful partnerships and students completing its programs in more than 10 countries have built that reputation.

A high degree of care when selecting partners has been the key to the College’s long-term success. UTS College has sought partners that share its commitment to providing the best available opportunities for students to develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive at university and beyond.

International partners now include EIC Academy in Guangzhou China, SILC, in partnership with UTS and Shanghai University China, GEG in Wuxi, China, UIC College in Jakarta, Indonesia, ACET in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam, IEN Institute in Seoul South Korea, and UTS College Sri Lanka – a wholly owned campus in Colombo Sri Lanka.

High-quality curriculum

Students at GLS and PUC can choose first-year university equivalent diploma programs in business or information technology, The high-quality curriculum draws on the depth of experience of UTS College, working in close collaboration with UTS. Students will benefit from an opportunity to develop essential skills and knowledge in their home country as they prepare for international study and career success.

True partnerships

Mr Peter Harris, Chief Officer Partnerships and Growth at UTS College is excited by the potential of the two new partnerships. He recently stated:

“These partnerships are made possible by the admirable commitment and vision of our partner universities. I want to emphasise that they are true partnerships, combining the best all parties have to offer. They blend the experience of UTS College in transnational education, its expertise in delivering UTS first-year studies – with the quality of the GLS and PUC faculties and facilities. All parties benefit from a mutual exchange of ideas, opportunities, and knowledge.”

About UTS and UTS College

The University of Technology Sydney is a dynamic and innovative university, ranked first as Australia’s top young university in the 2021 QS Top 50 under 50: reflecting its strength in research, teaching, employability, and internationalisation.

Students often begin their UTS experience with UTS College, the pathway to UTS, which offers academic English language programs, UTS Foundation Studies, diploma programs (undergraduate pathways in business, communications, design & architecture, engineering, IT and science) and pre-master’s programs. 

For further information, contact: [email protected] Manager, Brand and Communication at UTS College.

[i] https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings-articles/top-50-under-50-next-50-under-50/qs-top-50-under-50-2021

 

SOURCE UTS College

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.