UTS COLLEGE LAUNCHES NEW EDUCATION PARTNERSHIPS IN BANGLADESH AND INDIA

SYDNEY, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — UTS College, the pathway to the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is launching two transnational education (TNE) partnerships in September and October 2022.

GLS (Gujarat Law Society) University in Ahmedabad, India, and Premier University Chattogram (PUC), Bangladesh will offer two popular UTS College courses – the diploma of business and diploma of information technology. This means students can begin their journey to UTS at home. On successful completion of their diplomas, graduates will be eligible to enter the related bachelor program at UTS, often fast-tracking into second year.

Building on 30 years of successful partnerships

UTS College is proud of its position as a leader in both transitional and transnational education. More than 30 years of successful partnerships and students completing its programs in more than 10 countries have built that reputation.

A high degree of care when selecting partners has been the key to the College’s long-term success. UTS College has sought partners that share its commitment to providing the best available opportunities for students to develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive at university and beyond.

International partners now include EIC Academy in Guangzhou China, SILC, in partnership with UTS and Shanghai University China, GEG in Wuxi, China, UIC College in Jakarta, Indonesia, ACET in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam, IEN Institute in Seoul South Korea, and UTS College Sri Lanka – a wholly owned campus in Colombo Sri Lanka.

High-quality curriculum

Students at GLS and PUC can choose first-year university equivalent diploma programs in business or information technology, The high-quality curriculum draws on the depth of experience of UTS College, working in close collaboration with UTS. Students will benefit from an opportunity to develop essential skills and knowledge in their home country as they prepare for international study and career success.

True partnerships

Mr Peter Harris, Chief Officer Partnerships and Growth at UTS College is excited by the potential of the two new partnerships. He recently stated:

“These partnerships are made possible by the admirable commitment and vision of our partner universities. I want to emphasise that they are true partnerships, combining the best all parties have to offer. They blend the experience of UTS College in transnational education, its expertise in delivering UTS first-year studies – with the quality of the GLS and PUC faculties and facilities. All parties benefit from a mutual exchange of ideas, opportunities, and knowledge.”

About UTS and UTS College

The University of Technology Sydney is a dynamic and innovative university, ranked first as Australia’s top young university in the 2021 QS Top 50 under 50: reflecting its strength in research, teaching, employability, and internationalisation.

Students often begin their UTS experience with UTS College, the pathway to UTS, which offers academic English language programs, UTS Foundation Studies, diploma programs (undergraduate pathways in business, communications, design & architecture, engineering, IT and science) and pre-master’s programs.

