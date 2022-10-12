AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
One-year countdown: Hangzhou Asian Games is ready to kick off

PRNewswire October 12, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by haiwainet.cn: On September 23, the “HELLO West Lake, HELLO Asian Games!” Hangzhou Asian Games One-year countdown ceremony was launched at the Hangzhou Asian Games Golf Event Service Center. The fieldwork for global communication of the Asian Games was also launched with the countdown. Residents from Kenya, Morocco, Uzbekistan, and other countries shared their life experience in Hangzhou and their expectations for the upcoming Asian Games.

“I am very excited about the Hangzhou Asian Games.” Sabine, a Lebanese girl who is an international student at Zhejiang University of Technology and has lived in China for 7 years, said: “I was enrolled as an international volunteer for the Hangzhou Asian Games and I can’t wait to work with other international volunteers to provide services during next year’s Asian Games.”

Poem recitations “Life Is So Wonderful” and “HELLO West Lake, HELLO Asian Games” were performed at the countdown ceremony, promoting the knowledge of the Asian Games through language and words. The event issued an invitation to all foreign friends in Hangzhou, inviting them to take a deep dive into the colorful Hangzhou Asian Games.

At the end of the event, Cindy, a new Hangzhou native from Colombia, took the audience on a tour of the West Lake International Golf Course, immersed herself in the endless green sea of this unique venue, and experienced the charm of a green Asian Games.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn

