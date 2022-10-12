Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese Baijiu brand Red Xifeng welcomed on high-end international event

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese Baijiu brand Red Xifeng, which belongs to one of China’s reputed Baijiu brands – Xifeng Liquor, was broadly welcomed by the attendees of the NEXT Summit (Bali 2022) held recently.

Themed on “Global Change and Rebuilding Collaboration”, the summit attracted dozens of politicians, scholars, business leaders, and startup entrepreneurs from many countries to share insight on development of multiple industries.

Xifeng Liquor, which has already won nine global gold awards, participated in this year’s NEXT Summit and carried forward the Chinese Baijiu culture in a way that better adapts to trends of the era.

Xifeng Liquor is made from five types of grains and stored in Jiuhai, its unique large liquor containers made of rattans and other natural materials. Produced with its time-honored liquor-making technique dating from over 3,000 years ago, Xifeng Liquor has been one of the symbols for Chinese Baijiu culture.

Guo said in a keynote speech delivered at the summit that Xifeng Liquor would seize the strategic opportunities in the new round of sci-tech and industrial revolution to integrate excellent resources worldwide, promote product quality and technology innovation and deepen international trade cooperation to further expand its global presence.

As early as more than 2,000 years ago, Xifeng Liquor has been brought and sold to dozens of countries and regions in the world by travelling merchants along the ancient Silk Road.

In recent years, Xifeng Liquor has further cranked up its efforts to enhance products, brands and cultural influences, with output value increasing on and on.

As a Chinese Baijiu producer that always values technique innovation and product quality inheritance, it also sharpened product flavors by improving ingredients and further optimizing liquor-making technique to better satisfy flavors of customers at home and abroad.

With exports to more and more countries, Xifeng Liquor is demonstrating its unique potential for development as one of the choicest Chinese goods on international market.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330470.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road