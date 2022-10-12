Manitoba to Implement Novari Surgical Access to Care System

KINGSTON, ON and WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Novari Health and Shared Health have executed an agreement for the implementation of the Novari Access to Care Software Platform (ATC) at health-care facilities located across Manitoba.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Novari ATC software module will be implemented at facilities across Manitoba where surgery and endoscopy are performed.

The Novari Access to Care Software Platform consists of a series of integrated modules that improve patient access to care and efficiency. The Novari ATC module includes surgical wait list management, eBooking, operating room efficiency, analytics, and pre-operative functionality. The system is widely deployed at hospitals and health regions in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Across the country and around the world, healthcare systems have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients. The pandemic has highlighted and accelerated the need for new models of care and new technologies like Novari, that improve access to care.

“Manitoba is prioritizing efforts to address the surgical and diagnostic backlog affecting patients within our province. We look forward to working with Novari to implement technologies that will help us streamline the surgical booking process and better manage our surgical wait lists and improve access to care for Manitobans in need of surgical and endoscopy services.” – Dr. Ed Buchel, Provincial Specialty Lead, Surgery, Shared Health

“With the challenges facing every healthcare system in the country, the Novari team will work expeditiously and closely with provincial, hospital and clinical leadership across Manitoba to implement our proven technologies.” – John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health

About Shared Health

Shared Health brings together clinical experts from across the province to deliver a patient-centred, accessible, responsive health system that people can count on. Shared Health plans clinical and preventive services for delivery across the entire province, supported by centralized administrative functions that use human, capital and financial resources in the best way possible. We work collaboratively with regional health authorities, service delivery organizations and communities to ensure the health care needs of Manitobans are met compassionately, effectively and as close to home as possible.

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres.

