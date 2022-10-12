AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Major Consumer Goods Companies Signal Shared Demand for 800,000 Tons of Chemically Recycled Materials

PRNewswire October 12, 2022

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Twelve member companies of The Consumer Goods Forum’s (CGF) Coalition of Action on Plastic Waste have today published a letter addressed to suppliers, regulators and investors expressing their demand to procure chemically recycled material produced in line with their environmental safeguards. A wider survey of coalition member companies indicates demand of 800,000 tons of chemically recycled material per year by 2030, in addition to their needs for mechanically recycled materials. 

In April 2022, members of the Coalition published a Vision and Principles Paper, entitled “Chemical Recycling in a Circular Economy for Plastics” which encourages the development of new plastics recycling technologies that meet six key principles for credible, safe and environmentally sound development. At the same time, members of the Coalition published an independent Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study, that demonstrates that system-level emissions would be approximately 40% lower in certain geographies and under certain conditions if at-scale chemical recycling was available to process hard-to-recycle plastics, rather than sending these plastics to waste-to-energy incinerators. The Coalition recognises that although chemical recycling technology is not a silver bullet, it will be an important technology which can serve a vital purpose for the recycling of unavoidable plastic waste which cannot be otherwise recycled mechanically.

The Coalition conducted a survey of member companies which revealed that there is demand for at least 800,000 tons of chemically recycled materials per year by 2030. By expressing their interest in procuring these materials, companies are sending a strong signal to regulators and investors of the need for scale in plastics chemical recycling infrastructure while meeting the necessary environmental safeguards laid out in the Coalition’s Vision and Principles paper. Demand for chemically recycled material does not reduce the need to continue the scale-up of mechanical recycling infrastructure. It is primarily focused on demand which cannot be met at scale by mechanically recycled materials today (e.g., food-contact flexible packaging applications).

The Coalition members signing this letter include: Amcor, Barilla, Colgate Palmolive, Danone, Ferrero, Haleon, Henkel, Mars, Incorporated, McCain Foods, Mondelēz International, PepsiCo, Unilever.

About The Consumer Goods Forum’s Coalition of Action on Plastic Waste

The Consumer Goods Forum (“CGF”) Coalition of Action on Plastic Waste was founded in 2020 with the aim of developing a more circular approach to the development and processing of plastic packaging in the consumer goods industry. The development of the Coalition builds off the CGF’s 2018 endorsement of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy. As a CEO-led group of 42 committed and innovative retailers and manufacturers, the Coalition’s vision of accelerating progress towards the New Plastics Economy is embodied by its central aims for members to work towards implementing impactful measures through multi-stakeholder collaborations that will help make circularity the norm in the industry. For more information about the CGF’s work reducing plastic waste, visit www.tcgfplasticwaste.com.

Contact

Ignacio Gavilan
Director, Environmental Sustainability
[email protected]

Louise Chester
Communications Manager
[email protected]

 

SOURCE The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF)

