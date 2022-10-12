AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AUCTION COMPANY ANNOUNCES END DATE FOR BIDDING ON RARE TALISMAN OF NAPOLEON BONAPARTE

PRNewswire October 13, 2022

Traded for a set of golf clubs, rare antiquity fetches a $75 million offer and the owner turns it down

Auction Company of America has announced that October 31, 2022 is the last day for bidding on the rare Talisman of Napoleon Bonaparte.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Talisman of Napoleon Bonaparte is widely expected to command over $150 million, which may well be a bargain.

For an overview and the 120-page research document visit: www.napoleonstalisman.com

Talisman of Napoleon: Incredible secret codes revealed 

Napoleon used a Rosicrucian code embedded within the design elements of his spectacular talisman; and it took six years of meticulous investigation to decipher all the details involving the life of Napoleon and his expedition to Egypt where the discovery of the Rosetta Stone set the world’s imagination afire.

The crystal Sphinx that presides atop an inverted Egyptian boat symbolizes the Goddess Isis with the face of Napoleon’s beloved Josephine patterned after his favorite painting: The Mona Lisa by Leonardo daVinci, which hung in his bedroom for several years. The Sphinx also rests on a moveable “magic carpet” of rubies and emeralds with significance in their numerology and placement, all elucidated in the decoding, along with countless other documented, substantive analyses. 

The Talisman is one of only a few, fully intact pieces of Napoleonic jewelry still in existence. It is, by far, the most intricate and pristine example of the complex design coding used by Napoleon, with all of its original 114 precious stones fully intact.

Owner Randy Jensen says, “My excitement went through the roof when world-renowned Patti Stanger, the Millionaire Matchmaker and marketing genius became the leader of our Talisman Team. With her expert guidance, I’m certain that Napoleon’s priceless gem will find its perfect home.”

Our team had conversations with the CEO’s of both Christie’s and Sotheby’s who admitted, ‘we cannot disprove Randy Jensen’s research.’

Interestingly, there has never appeared an artifact in the annals of mankind that resembles this treasure and it is conceived, and uniquely designed, by Napoleon Bonaparte himself, the most Famous Emperor in the History of the World!

FOR BIDDING INFORMATION
https://www.napoleonstalisman.com

 

SOURCE NBTalisman, LLC

