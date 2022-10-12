AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tealium zeroes in on trust with global compliance-backed solution

PRNewswire October 13, 2022

Tealium offers a suite of data-driven strategies that honor privacy preferences amid customers’ evolving needs and throughout the entire technology stack

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tealium, the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), today announced its latest set of enhancements to its suite of data-driven strategies to produce and implement a better trusted customer view. Tealium’s capabilities produce an enhanced quality customer view that not only reflects the entire customer relationship, but is built on a trustworthy foundation to create better customer experiences, all while honoring privacy preferences in today’s highly-regulated world.

Tealium logo

“An organizations’ first-party data can be a huge asset, but untrusted, ungoverned data is a liability,” said Bob Page, Senior Vice President, Product at Tealium. “Customer data is the lifeblood of any business. With the sunsetting of third-party cookies and customers demanding more control of how their data is used, organizations need to future-proof their business now.”

The compliance-backed solutions address today’s greatest data challenges, including 1) providing better automated actions and consent management across the entire technology stack; 2) better connecting and implementing a company’s siloed data with the highest quality standards in mind, ultimately leading to greater visibility, and 3) solving for identity resolution across various platforms.

Tealium’s end-to-end capabilities contain new and upcoming features including:

  • Consent Management Framework and Orchestration: Streamlined integration with Tealium’s consent solutions and automated orchestration to improve operational efficiency
  • Identity Partner Ecosystem: An ecosystem of identity solutions to help companies gain customer intelligence amid the deprecation of third-party cookies
  • More Granular Data Collection and Integration Resilience: Enhanced data collection solutions that increase resilience for integrations

“Consent management is essential to the organization of the future,” said Photi Orfanidis, Architect, Marketing and Loyalty Technologies at Kmart Group Australia. “With Tealium, Kmart has consolidated company-wide consent streams to deliver privacy-first customer experiences at every touchpoint. We believe this approach has future-proofed our business to remain compliant in an evolving regulatory landscape.”

Tealium recently worked with Kmart to deliver more personalized experiences to buyers amid strengthening global regulations, resulting in more accessible and actionable data, streamlined operations, cost savings, reduction in compliance risk, and a 200% increase in its consenting customer base.

“Our compliance-backed solutions help organizations instill trust internally, all while building and fostering trust with consumers as privacy preferences change,” said Ted Purcell, Chief Revenue Officer at Tealium. “Our goal is to ensure our customers are always at the forefront of delivering the best, most accurate and consistent customer experiences.”

For more information about Tealium’s compliance-backed capabilities, visit tealium.com/trusted-customer-view. To read more about building trust with a CDP partner, check out Tealium’s latest e-guide, In Data We Trust.

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium’s Newsroom.

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium’s solutions include a customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies.

For more information, visit www.tealium.com.

Media Contact: 
Natalie Passarelli
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Tealium

