Databricks Achieves Expanded FedRAMP® Authorization for its Lakehouse Platform

Databricks partners with AWS to become the latest data lakehouse used by federal agencies to leverage data, analytics and AI to deliver on mission-critical objectives

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Databricks, the lakehouse company, today announced that it has received a FedRAMP® Authorized status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s Program Management Office (FedRAMP® PMO) for its Cloud Service Offering (CSO) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) at a Moderate impact level, strengthening the Databricks Lakehouse capabilities for the U.S. federal government. This further validates the use of Databricks by federal agencies and contractors, who can now consolidate their data, analytics, and AI with the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to improve the business of the government.

FedRAMP® program was created to accelerate the U.S. federal government’s adoption of secure cloud solutions and includes an independent third-party assessment organization (3PAO) performing an assessment of the following:

Implementation of the 325 FedRAMP® Moderate NIST SP 800-53 controls to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data

Vulnerability management practices by conducting independent vulnerability scans

Cloud service security by performing independent penetration testing

“We’re excited to see Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform achieve this authorization, reinforcing our commitment to cloud security and the public sector,” said Jude Boyle, Vice President of Public Sector at Databricks. “It has been a pleasure to partner closely with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) team on this endeavor. With this FedRAMP® authorization, CMS and other federal customers have the ability to replace legacy data islands with the market leading federated lakehouse, accelerating digital transformation, and driving strategic initiatives. In addition, we’re looking forward to continuing to build upon our partnership with AWS as Databricks’ presence in the public sector accelerates with this important milestone.”

“AWS is committed to working with partners to help customers operate more predictably, securely, and efficiently,” said Jeff Kratz, General Manager of AWS Worldwide Public Sector Partners. “We are pleased Databricks achieved the FedRAMP® authorization. This will help ensure U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies can more securely run their mission critical applications to take full advantage of the cloud’s agility and cost savings.”

About Databricks

Databricks is the lakehouse company. More than 7,000 organizations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics, and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake, and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world’s toughest problems. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Databricks