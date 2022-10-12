PARAMOUNT PICTURES’ “TOP GUN: MAVERICK” CONTINUES TO BREAK CJ 4DPLEX BOX OFFICE RECORDS WITH $60 MILLION IN SCREENX AND 4DX

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CJ 4DPlex, the world’s leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick” has reached new heights with $60 million in box office sales in the company’s premier theater formats, the visually immersive, 270-degree panoramic ScreenX and the multi-sensory 4DX.

This continues to mark the highest grossing title in the company’s history, with 4DX surpassing $40 million and ScreenX surpassing $20M at the global box office. With 786 4DX theatres and 370 ScreenX theatres worldwide, CJ 4DPlex’s formats combined are now the second largest premium format network in the world.

Box office highlights across the global CJ 4DPlex network include:

“‘Top Gun: Maverick’ continues to wow audiences and set more box office records even into October,” stated Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPlex. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Paramount Pictures, Tom Cruise, Joe Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer and provide global audiences with premium moviegoing experiences that can’t be replicated anywhere else.”

Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America continued, “Over two years ago, the theater industry was considered all but gone. We could have never expected to be breaking ScreenX and 4DX records so quickly after the global pandemic. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a testament to the power of filmmaking and we are thrilled audiences can experience the film in our truly unique and immersive formats.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” in ScreenX provided 58 minutes of exclusive panoramic imagery – a first for ScreenX. ScreenXʼs peripheral three-screen design allows audiences to take in majestic views, feel the rush of flying and puts them right in the middle of the climatic jet fighting scenes with Maverick and his crew. 4DX theatres are one of the most immersive cinema formats in the industry. The elevated theatre technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents.

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to play at select ScreenX and 4DX theatres worldwide.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include ‘ScreenX’, ‘4DX’, and ‘4DX Screen’ for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, “Parasite”. CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX draws you into the story on the main screen and immerses you in a virtual reality like setting with cinema quality resolution. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 786 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 43 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About “Top Gun: Maverick”

Top Gun: Maverick is produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher M c Quarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, and based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr., the film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm along with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

