Huawei Showcased Its Oil & Gas Solutions at HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Dubai

PRNewswire October 13, 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Dubai, Huawei launched two scenario-based oil and gas solutions: Integrated Oil & Gas Field Network and Smart Gas Station.

Integrated Oil & Gas Field Network Solution for All Your Networking Needs    

Oilfield network systems face a range of challenges, such as messy network architectures, multiple network layers, difficult O&M, and low reliability. These issues slow digitalization at oil and gas fields.

Drawing on its wealth of experience in network planning and consulting, Huawei has built an integrated network specifically targeted to oil and gas fields. The solution uses edge computing, AI, hard pipe isolation, and IPv6+. The result is a unified network architecture that can be centrally managed as well as a multi-purpose network with integrated security.

  • Unified architecture: The solution adopts a full-stack combination of network technologies, involving industrial PON, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and IPv6, creating an integrated network for oil and gas fields. The unified network architecture streamlines the cloud, network, edge, and devices, covering all oil and gas field service scenarios.
  • Centralized management: A single O&M management platform integrates all third-party network devices, centrally manages devices on the entire network, and visualizes the whole network for routine O&M.
  • Multi-purpose network: Huawei’s integrated oil and gas field network solution unifies the architecture, experience, and O&M. It carries multiple services, such as production, video, office, and community on one physical network, reducing enterprise investment.
  • Integrated security: Using advanced hard pipe isolation technologies such as Flex-E and NHP, Huawei’s solution enhances security isolation between service networks without increasing network construction costs.

Smart Gas Station Solution, an All-in-One Experience

Gas stations are a key daily service for oil retail. Digital technologies are opening new opportunities for business and services at gas stations.  

As part of this process, Huawei has integrated its full-stack technical capabilities and worked with partners to build the smart gas station solution. The solution features a central digital platform for the entire enterprise. It also establishes video collection specifications, IoT access standards, and unified station-level data models. Then, it integrates isolated service subsystems such as fuel dispensers, liquid level meters, and payment platforms. The result is a comprehensive analysis and display platform that allows the oil retailer to remotely and intelligently manage station data.

In addition to centralized control, Huawei has also launched an intelligently integrated and converged edge platform based on FusionCube for edge intelligent convergence. The platform integrates the existing infrastructure and service systems of gas stations and enables simplified O&M. It also integrates computing, storage, network, and AI algorithms to deliver IoT and sensing for various service requirements.

  • Smart services: For example, customers can refuel without getting out of their cars. As such, it takes just 2 minutes to refuel instead of 6. Users are happier and stations are more efficient.
  • Smart marketing: The system pushes oil price change information and promotions to engage users and increase revenue from main and retail services.
  • Smart management: All operations are visualized, identifying any risky actions, tracing records, and using reliable data to support service decision-making and O&M.

In the future, Huawei will continue to explore oil and gas industry scenarios. Through multi-technology collaboration and scenario-based solution exploration, Huawei will continue to innovate, unleash digital productivity, and fuel the digital transformation of the oil and gas industry.

For details, please visit

https://events02.huawei.com/live/issmart_live/#/?eventId=354350031&liveId=65116df9&lang=undefined

https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/industries/oil-gas 

SOURCE Huawei

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

