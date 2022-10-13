AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
IGEM 2022 EXPECTS TO GENERATE BUSINESS PROSPECTS ESTIMATED AT RM3 BILLION

PRNewswire October 13, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Minister of Environment and Water Yang Berhormat Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man officiated the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2022, which began on 12 to 14 October 2022 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. IGEM plays an instrumental role in developing a thriving green economy in Malaysia. It showcases the latest development in green technology and eco-friendly solutions and to encourage the regional exchange of knowledge, ideas and innovations.

The Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) joined forces to execute this global event, which is essential in accelerating our country’s socio-economic development. Themed Race Towards Net Zero: Fulfilling Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), the 13th edition embraces the country’s aspiration to promote sustainability as charted in the Twelfth Malaysia Plan (RMK-12).

In his speech, Yang Berhormat Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its ambitious journey to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. He further explained, “I believe the rapid development of the green technology sector will spur the country’s GDP growth, thus creating high-quality new job opportunities for the people. This will improve the quality of life and environmental sustainability in Malaysia in the long run and will ensure the prosperity of Keluarga Malaysia in future.”

Empowering the development of sustainable cities, electrifying mobility, decarbonising energy, and accelerating circular economy are among the critical focus of this year’s IGEM. To achieve the country’s aspiration towards net zero GHG emissions, the government, experts, financial institutions, and industry players need to work together to meet the commitments outlined under the SDGs and ESG.

With over 300 booths occupied, the event is expected to receive about 30,000 visitors and RM3 Bil investment prospects. Representatives from 30 countries, including China, the Netherlands, Canada, Korea, Singapore, and Austria, are involved, and there are 15 conference sessions featuring 30 conference speakers and nine conference partners.

About Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC)

Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is an agency of the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) mandated to drive the country in the scope of Green Growth, Climate Change Mitigation and Green Lifestyle.

Three national policies, in particular, the National Green Technology Policy (NGTP), the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) and the Green Technology Master Plan (GTMP), regulated MGTC’s role as a catalyst for green economic growth.

MGTC’s initiatives and programs provide specific details in achieving the long-term impact of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to reduce greenhouse gas emission intensity by 45% based on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compared to emission intensity in 2005 by 2030, increasing the GDP rate from green technology of RM100 Billion and the generation of 230,000 green jobs.

SOURCE Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA)

