BetterCommerce recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions

PRNewswire October 17, 2022

BetterCommerce was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 report

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BetterCommerce, a leading provider of Composable Commerce solutions, today announced that its Product Information Management module has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner “Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions” report.”(1)

BetterCommerce_Logo

“The sole purpose of BetterCommerce PIM is to allow retailers and brands to take full control over their product information lifecycle; from acquiring the product information, to managing it and then to finally syndicating the desired outcomes to various e-commerce endpoints, consistently and continuously.” said Vipul Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer at BetterCommerce. “We believe being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor reinforces our value to our existing and future customers” said Vikram Saxena, CEO of BetterCommerce.

(1) Gartner, “Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions”, Helen Grimster, 20 September 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

 

