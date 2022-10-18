K-Pop group, Cherry Bullet is launching their first NFT and Metaverse experience in Gemie

Cherry Bullet, nominated for “Rookie of the Year” in 2020 Seoul Music Awards, joins Gemie as “Gemstars” to connect with their K-pop fans

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Gemie is delighted to announce that Cherry Bullet will join the platform to connect with their fan community, Lullet, in the virtual world. The K-pop group will leverage Gemie’s team and platform to build a closer connection with fans through interactive metaverse experiences and digital assets.

The vivacious girl group Cherry Bullet has been bringing bubbly tones, addictive rhythms, and dreamy dance moves to K-pop fans since their debut in 2019. With their recent albums “Cherry Rush” and “Cherry Wish“, Cherry Bullet has been gaining global popularity and are breaking their previous sales records. The group is always finding new ways to engage with their rapidly growing fan base, and joining Gemie is yet another bold move that will help them interact with fans using Web3 technologies.

Gemie’s team is in a great spot to integrate traditional entertainment players with Web3 thanks to the support of some of the leading investors in the industries and a team with years of entertainment and gaming experience. Gemie will be a one-stop platform that provides celebrities and artists with the possibilities, tools, and resources they need to accomplish their virtual goals. Gemie will work with celebrity partners to co-create NFTs and host virtual events in the metaverse to provide fans with unique benefits and experiences.

Cherry Bullet has said “We’ve been looking for new ways to connect with our community and tell them how much their support means to us. We are excited to work with Gemie as their team has the capabilities to build the digital items and spaces we’re imagining. We think Web3 provides new ways for us to interact with our fans even though we’re not in the same place, but we’re not sure where to start so Gemie is the perfect partner! This is all very new to us but we are excited to venture into the metaverse and want to invite all our fans to join us on this new journey!”

Gemie’s co-founder John has stated, “We hope that Gemie will serve as a platform for highlighting Asian talent in our home nations and as a link to share Asian entertainment with the world. To enhance the interactions between creators and their audiences, the Gemie metaverse strives to build worlds imagined by top Asian talent themselves. We are absolutely thrilled to have Cherry Bullet on board and can’t wait to share what we’ve created together with the world!” Since the close of their $3.8 million fundraising round, Gemie has been establishing partnerships with influential figures in the Asian entertainment industry and building out their platform. The co-founders have mentioned that they are in discussions to bring on more entertainment figures including K-pop and J-pop idols. Recently they have launched their Alpha for early users to create their own custom avatars, decorate their own Gemie Rooms, and explore the Gemie Town Square to complete missions and earn rewards. Click here to check out more about Gemie Alpha.

Gemie is an Asia-based celebrity metaverse platform and premium NFT marketplace. Founded in 2021, Gemie aims to reinvent the entertainment industry by directly connecting celebrities and fans through customized virtual planets and digital collectibles.

The seven-member girl group Cherry Bullet, composed of HAE YOON, YU JU, BO RA, JI WON, RE MI, CHAE RIN, and MAY, successfully entered the mainstream music market with their 1st SINGLE ‘Let’s Play Cherry Bullet’ and its title track ‘Q&A’ on January 2019. By being nominated as ‘The Female New Artist’ by 2019 MGMA AWARDS, ‘The New Artist of the Year (Female)’ by 2019 MMA, and ‘Best New Female Artist’ by 2019 MAMA, Cherry Bullet proved their popularity. In addition, Cherry Bullet released their 2nd SINGLE ALBUM ‘LOVE ADVENTURE,’ following with their 1st Digital Single ‘Hands Up’, Digital Single ‘Aloha Oe’, 1st Mini Album ‘Cherry Rush,’ and 2nd Mini Album ‘Cherry Wish’. The most recent album ‘Cherry Wish’ reached about three times higher album sales record than the previous album ‘Cherry Rush’. Cherry Bullet’s lovely, dreamy and energetic performances and addictive sounds will continue to raise K-Pop listeners’ attention.

