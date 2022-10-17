AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

132nd Canton Fair Holds First Virtual Tour with Mascots Bee and Honey

PRNewswire October 18, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The first Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey virtual tour was successfully held on October 15 through the new media platform and official website of the Canton Fair. The live streaming with the theme “Smart Home, Intelligent Life” was hosted by mascots Bee and Honey as they interacted with 4 leading exhibitors, Gree Electrical Appliances Inc of Zhuhai, Guangzhou Havit Technology Company Ltd, Guangdong Willing Technology Corporation, and Foshan Aiting Electrical Appliances from the home appliance industry, who presented their latest products. Over 108,000 social media followers from 200 countries participated and engaged in the tour.

The 4 electric appliance companies showcased a variety of smart products, including baseboard heaters, ultrasonic humidifiers, smart watches, gaming headphones, vacuum sealers, milk frothers, multi-functional barbecue grills, induction cookers, and electric pressure cookers.

Through connecting domestic and international platforms, Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey is geared toward engaging buyers, emphasizing key exhibition areas of interest and promoting industrial clusters, facilitating engagement and trade transactions between exhibitors and buyers.

The live tour was widely applauded by enterprises and social media followers alike. “This event is very meaningful. We will watch the live broadcast of the follow-up sessions,” said Rahil Ahmad Khan and Kutbuddin Master from India, expressing an interest in glass products.

Baasanjav Tsogtbaatar from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, was attracted by the practical appliances displayed by Gree Electric Appliances and hoped to obtain the specific contact information of the company. With the help of the Fair’s staff, he has established contact with Gree.

Having visited China and sourced products from China, Nigerian Ezeibe Abacha learns that the Canton Fair brings together China’s best exporting enterprises. Through the Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey virtual tour, he will explore his favourite Chinese products further via the Canton Fair platform.

From October 16th to 22nd, another 7 Discover Canton Fairs with Bee and Honey tours themed “Classic Chic, Trendy Fashion”, “Warmth of Home Décor Brings Quality Life”, “Exquisite Gifts, Elegant Style”, “Quality Tools, Reliable Helpers”, “Business and Leisure, Change as You Wish”, etc will be live-streamed globally.

Register to seize more trade opportunities, please register

https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email

SOURCE Canton Fair

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.