  • new product

HOPIUM MACHINA VISION: WORLD PREMIERE

PRNewswire October 18, 2022

PARIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hopium, French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, is proud to unveil at the 2022 Paris Automotive Week, the Hopium Machina Vision, the world’s first ever hydrogen-powered sedan.

Hopium Machina Vision

For its first contact with the general public, the Hopium Machina Vision invites visitors to a space of contemplation and exploration, which engages the dialogue between mankind, nature and technology.

Exposed in the center of an architectural ensemble, the vehicle is enthroned in a monolithic and minimal environment, with mineral hues. On the ceiling, a portal of light emphasizes the organic curves of the Hopium Machina Vision and encourages an encounter with the spectator, in a poetic and elusive atmosphere. On the horizon, a 7-meter-high sloping wall, inspired by the lines of the Hopium logo, calls for movement and provides a unified visual context to effortlessly detach the machine from its environment.

“The presentation of our first concept car at the Paris Automotive Week was an obvious choice for Hopium, which firmly believes in the importance of human contact and the balance between the physical and digital worlds. This event, a symbol of French automotive heritage, crystallizes the Hopium Machina project, and celebrates the achievement of talented and dedicated teams,” says Kerian Jarry, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer of Hopium.

See you from October 18th to 23rd, 2022, to live the Hopium Machina Vision experience in a world premiere.

Media library: https://we.tl/t-XxiKIjuCFq.

Credits:

Art Direction: Hopium
Animation: Hopium
Agency: Epoque
Video: Supervision Creative
Music: Mathis Nitschke

ABOUT HOPIUM

Hopium is the first French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles and a key player in the field of zero emission mobility. Established in 2019, Hopium was founded by racing driver Olivier Lombard, winner of the 2011 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans competition and the most experienced hydrogen racer in the world. The race acted as an open-air laboratory which made it possible for Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet contemporary environmental challenges. Bringing together leading partners and experts in the sectors of fuel cells, automotive engineering and advanced technologies, Hopium aims to restore the dialogue between mankind, nature and technology, in a search for a perfect balance.

www.hopium.com

Follow us on Instagram, Linkedin, Youtube, Twitter.

ISIN: FR0014000U63

Mnemonic: ALHPI

[email protected]

 

Hopium Logo

 

SOURCE Hopium

