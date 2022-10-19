AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Samsonite collaborates with the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

The worlds of art and travel collide with the popular C-Lite collection

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Samsonite is preparing to unveil a highly anticipated collaboration that fuses the popular C-Lite luggage series with the iconic, instantly recognizable artworks of beloved artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Speaking to both an elevated art crowd as well as Generation Z and millennial travellers with an appreciation for pop culture, the luggage is set to be the coolest travel companion, and also a coveted collector’s item to cherish for years to come.

The collaborative collection, which is available worldwide in limited quantities, boasts two unique yet harmonious exterior designs – both of which mark a bold celebration of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s neo-expressionism style. The first luggage style, called Pez Dispenser, features a dinosaur in a crown motif – a reference to the US candy known as “Pez” which is a symbol of pop culture. The figure is emblazoned on a minimal, crisp white background to allow the focal art to take centre stage. The second luggage style, called Untitled Skull, features a rich and textured artwork that champions an X-ray-like vision of a head’s exposed upper and lower jaw. This iconic drawing clashes against multiple colours and graffiti details to create a powerful, eye-catching impact on any baggage carousel.

Artistic credibility and cool factor aside, the C-Lite luggage champions the supreme functionality that the world’s luggage leader, Samsonite, is renowned for. Made in Europe, all C-Lite suitcases are shock-absorbing and feature striking, with a self-reinforcing design which is perfect for resisting scratches or enduring extreme travel conditions. Made with Curv® materials, the luggage collection is extremely strong, incredibly lightweight, and features double smooth-rolling wheels that ensure travellers glide effortlessly while precise manoeuvrability remains maximized. An elongated, strong double tube pull handle makes carrying a second bag on top easy and comfortable. Each piece of C-Lite luggage is also finished with a TSA-approved combination lock and integrated ID tag for security. Arguably the modern traveller’s most in-demand feature, the cabin-sized version of the C-Lite comes equipped with a built-in USB port (complete with a power bank pocket), meaning charging on the move has never been so easy.

The Jean-Michel Basquiat x Samsonite collection’s interior functionality is just as applaudable as its exteriors. Fitted with high-quality RECYCLEX™ lining crafted from post-consumer recycled PET bottles, C-Lite luggage is particularly appealing to sustainably conscious travellers. C-Lite luggage is also fitted with a large apron pocket, lowered cross-ribbons, and divider pads to keep belongings organized with exceptional ease. The edgy and raw graphic style of Basquiat extends into the interiors of each suitcase, which features the artist’s signature design depicting layers of individual words and short lines of text with the occasional insertion of an image. The result offers a statement intertwining visual web that is synonymous with Basquiat’s creative style. Each Jean-Michel Basquiat x Samsonite suitcase is stamped with a collaborative interior label to mark the special project.

The Jean-Michel Basquiat x Samsonite C-Lite collection is available in three sizes, including one cabin size, two check-in sizes and boasts a 10-year warranty. The unique result of this collaboration is a travel-meets-art celebration rooted in creative credibility and sublime practicality.

Partnership done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers, and creatives.

The full legal line must be included where the artist’s name or artwork is used:
© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.
All Instagram posts/stories/IGTV/Reels should include @artestarnyc and @BasquiatOfficial in tags and captions.
All LinkedIn and Facebook posts and stories should include Artestar and Basquiat Official in tags and captions.

Curv® is a registered trademark of CANCO Hungary Ltd.

AVAILABLE IN SAMSONITE STORES AND SAMSONITE.COM FROM 20 OCTOBER 2022

<Press Materials/ Images/Video Download Link>

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world’s leading luggage brand with an extensive legacy in trendsetting travel solutions. Renowned for breakthrough research, development and its commitment to innovation, Samsonite has excelled since its inception in a number of industry firsts. Samsonite offers an extensive range of travel, business, kids, casual and personal accessory products. Samsonite helps travellers journey further, with ever-lighter and stronger products. 
www.samsonite.com 

Samsonite is a registered trademark of Samsonite IP Holdings S.àr.l. ©2022 Samsonite IP Holdings S.à r.l. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Samsonite Brands Pte Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.