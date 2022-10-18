AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Adsterra Publishers and Affiliates Can Now Withdraw Payouts in Local Currencies Via Hyperwallet (by PayPal)

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

The latest withdrawal option rollout powered by Paypal’s Hyperwallet will enrich customer experience and facilitate currency conversion to Adsterra publishers and affiliates from over 40 countries.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Adsterra advertising network has announced today that its publishers and affiliates from 42 countries can withdraw payouts via local banks. The rollout is powered by Hyperwallet, which ensures a fully automated integration with the Adsterra platform allowing users to either set up the preferred payment method themselves or request that from Adsterra managers.

Adsterra provides local payments

 

“This was a long-awaited platform upgrade for both our numerous publishers and affiliate marketers holding their accounts on the Adsterra CPA Network,” Gala Grigoreva, CMO at Adsterra, says. “By serving frictionless payout transfers via local banking structures, we aim at improving the platform’s usability. Hyperwallet ensures the easiest-to-apply automated setup for our partners.”

Adsterra publishers and affiliates who registered after April 21st, 2022, will see the latest withdrawal option included in the default list of payment methods. Partners who registered before April 21st, 2022 — both publishers and affiliates — will need to request local bank transfer by Hyperwallet by applying in the live chat (active 24/7).

About Adsterra

Adsterra has been developing a tech-driven, market-leading advertising network to bring together advertisers and publishers worldwide since 2013. Its AI-powered solutions serve for frictionless matching of advertisements to traffic sources. Adsterra now partners with over 20K publishers and over 12K advertisers that run Popunder, Display, VAST Video, and In-Page Push campaigns.

Adsterra CPA Network is a professional platform that accumulates first-class offers from reputed advertisers and provides affiliate marketers with risk-free, fast payouts for conversions. The unique combination of the expert approach to offer selection, long-term partnership with high-paying advertisers, and A-class support provides an enriched user experience and higher profitability to the Network’s partners.

adsterra.com

About Hyperwallet

Hyperwallet (a member of the PayPal group of companies) is a fintech company that develops a universal payout platform that provides multi-currency withdrawal options, including PayPal’s global payout capabilities.

 

Adsterra & Hyperwallet partnership

 

dsterra pays publishers in local currencies

 

SOURCE Adsterra

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.