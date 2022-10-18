AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Annual Pink Boots Hop Blend Raises Scholarship Funding for Women in Beer and Alcohol Industry

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a 100% farmer-owned global hop supplier, is pleased to announce the pre-order opening of their 6th Annual Pink Boots Blend in partnership with Pink Boots Society (PBS). PBS is an international nonprofit with a mission to assist, inspire, and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry through education.

Brewers celebrate women and non-binary individuals in the beer and alcohol industry with annual Pink Boots Blend from Yakima Chief Hops. Portion of the sales are donated to Pink Boots Society scholarship funds. Photo Credit: Wicked Barley Brewing.

The Pink Boots Blend is an annual hop blend and part of YCH’s commitment to empowering people within the craft beer industry. YCH and Pink Boots Society have worked together for the past six years to raise support for women and non-binary individuals, having generated over $500,000 in total scholarship funding through the Pink Boots Blend.

 PBS members collaboratively select the blend, then a sign-up for pre-orders is opened for the craft brewing community interested in brewing a Pink Boots beer. A portion of the sales proceeds is contributed to the PBS scholarship fund. This helps provide educational opportunities to women and non-binary individuals in the industry.

The deadline to sign up is Dec. 31st, allowing time to ship and brew by International Women’s Day on March 8 when PBS hosts their Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day. Brewers are encouraged to register their Pink Boots Blend brew day and join the growing global craft beer industry tradition that inspires community, diversity, and empowerment. Visit www.yakimachief.com/commercial/hop-wire/6th-annual-pink-boots-blend to learn more and pinkbootssociety.org for brew day registration.

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become more than a hop supplier. We are leaders of innovation, quality and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing solutions-based products and industry leading research. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the environment and communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

Yakima Chief Hops Logo

SOURCE Yakima Chief Hops

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.