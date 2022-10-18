Bronte Capital Selects Clearwater Analytics to Power its Digital Operating Platform

Sydney-Based Global Fund Management Firm to Benefit from SaaS-Based Portfolio Reporting and Analytics Platform and Services

SYDNEY, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), an industry-leading SaaS provider, announced today that Sydney-based, global long/short fund manager Bronte Capital has selected Clearwater to power its investment data management, reporting, and portfolio analytics. Founded in 2009, Bronte Capital focuses on generating alpha from both its long and short portfolio, with its investments consisting principally of listed equity and equity-related securities.

After conducting a thorough review of solution providers in the market, Bronte Capital chose Clearwater for its comprehensive solution for investment data management and reporting. Bronte Capital will leverage the Clearwater platform to modernize its investment management with multi-asset-class, daily aggregation, reconciliation, and book-of-record reporting.

Clearwater’s single instance, multi-tenant investment reporting software will provide Bronte Capital senior management with a simplified, consolidated view of the company’s investments. Backed by a global client servicing team, Clearwater will support Bronte Capital’s portfolio management approach, provide comprehensive asset class coverage, and seamlessly integrate with prime brokers and internal systems.

“We now have a SaaS-based technology solution to analyse investment data and reporting, without adding tech or operational debt. Clearwater Analytics’ SaaS model will bring it all together and allow our teams to focus on our core business,” said Simon Maher, CEO at Bronte Capital. “As Bronte grows, we have a partner that will be responsive, understand our current investments, and play a key role in our digital innovation strategy.”

“We look forward to working with Bronte Capital and helping their portfolio and research managers gain the clarity and confidence to drive higher returns across their investments,” said Gayatri Raman, President, Europe and Asia, Clearwater Analytics. “Clearwater simplifies investment operations for our clients so they can focus on performance and gain a clear advantage. Bronte Capital joins an exciting group of clients in Asia and Australia with a forward-looking mindset focused on growth, higher returns, and sustainable operating models.”

About Clearwater Analytics

As the industry-leading SaaS solution for investment accounting and reporting, Clearwater enables growth of assets under management (AUM) for more than 1,100 clients including pension plans, governments, global insurers, asset managers, and corporations. Each day, Clearwater automates data collection, reconciliation, compliance, risk, and performance reporting across $5.9T of AUM with its comprehensive cloud platform and best-in-class service team. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/Clearwater_Analytics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics