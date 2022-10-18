AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CSafe Continues Expansion of Its Temperature-Controlled Shipping Solutions Portfolio with Introduction of Advanced Reusable Pallet Shipper

PRNewswire October 18, 2022

Loaded with innovation and technology, CSafeAPS provides superior temperature control and the industry’s only in-transit thermal capacity indicator

MONROE, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CSafe, the largest provider of a complete range of active and passive temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, announced today the launch of its new advanced reusable pallet shipper, CSafeAPS.

CSafeAPS is the pinnacle in its class and provides superior temperature control and the industry’s only in-transit thermal capacity indicator which displays the predicted remaining temperature protection by lane.

The new CSafeAPS was engineered to provide reliable and customizable thermal protection at ambient, refrigerated and frozen temperatures. Rigorously tested against the most challenging ISTA 7D profiles, the CSafeAPS provides continuous protection for more than 120 hours.

In addition to delivering the highest level of thermal protection in a passive pallet shipper, the CSafeAPS features real-time data tracking of GPS location, cargo and ambient temperature, ambient humidity and pressure, shock, tilt and door open/close events. CSafe’s proprietary cloud-based shipment visibility platform enables live monitoring throughout the entire shipping journey, including the thermal capacity indicator, which displays the predicted remaining temperature protection by lane, providing risk mitigation and peace of mind that the product will reach the end destination uncompromised.

CSafeAPS was also designed with ease-of-use in mind. All units are delivered preconditioned, for simple load-and-go functionality. The unit is forkliftable from all sides and is optimized to fit four pallets of product on a standard wide-body cookie sheet with a double pallet.

“CSafe is committed to providing shipping solutions that meet the full range of pharmaceutical cold chain shipping needs,” said CSafe CEO Patrick Schafer. “From large volume diabetes drugs to small parcel vaccine shipments to ground-breaking individual cell & gene therapies, CSafe can provide the optimal solution to ensure medicines reach the patients who need them. Our CSafeAPS is another example of how we saw a need in the market and applied our industry-leading engineering and quality assurance expertise to deliver a solution with more advanced technology, ease of use and reliability than any other passive solution available today.”

About CSafe

CSafe offers the most comprehensive suite of thermal shipping solutions for pharmaceutical cold chain shipping needs around the world. With a “patient-first” focus, deep industry expertise and commitment to innovation, CSafe continues to deliver industry-leading products in both the active and passive segments. CSafe is the only provider with an end-to-end portfolio including active and passive bulk air cargo, parcel, cell and gene and specialty last-mile use cases with the ability to meet the complete range of pharma cold-chain shipping requirements with industry-leading quality and reliability. Any size, any duration and any temperature – CSafe is At the Heart of Your Cold Chain. csafeglobal.com

Media Contact:
Lori Conaway
Global Marketing Communications
+1 405.633.2344
[email protected]

CSafe

SOURCE CSafe

