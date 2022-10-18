AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michter’s Distillery To Release 2022 Bottling of 20 Year Bourbon

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee and Michter’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson have approved a release of Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Michter’s distributors and importers will begin to ship the 2022 edition in early November.

Michter's 20 Year Bourbon

“This is a whiskey that I really look forward to when Dan and Andrea decide to release it,” said Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco. “It’s remarkable that a 20 year bourbon can have so many wonderful qualities without being overly woody.”

Older barrels in Michter’s rickhouses are monitored closely by the production team. McKee observed, “With the extra attention given to the older barrels, it’s releases like the 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon that make me proud of our maturing team and all of their hard work in aging these beautiful whiskeys.”

The last release of Michter’s 20 Year Bourbon from the distillery occurred a year ago. “It is a tremendous honor to work on Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon with our Master Distiller Dan McKee and our incredibly talented team. We spent a lot of time reviewing inventory for this special release and are so excited about the complexity of flavor and quality. We strive for a dynamic experience that makes a memorable whiskey moment and this year’s release will not disappoint,” stated Wilson.

Michter’s has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter’s highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, and American whiskey. The proof of this 2022 release is 114.2, and the suggested U.S. retail price for a 750ml bottle is $1,200. For more information, please visit www.michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact: Joseph J. Magliocco
502-774-2300 x580
[email protected]

Michter's Whiskeys.

SOURCE Michter’s Distillery

