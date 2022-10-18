AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Run it your way with 13cabs as a professional driver

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Want flexibility and the ability to earn good money on your terms? Forget about being an Uber driver, truck driver or courier driver. There is a better way.

13cabs has a unique feature called MyDriver, which allows drivers to build a portfolio of repeat passengers who enjoy their service. It essentially allows drivers to build their own list of clients, essentially their own business with the backing of a nationally recognised brand.

According to A2b’s Chief Product and Technology Officer Deon Ludick, parent company of 13cabs, there is no better time to be a cabbie with demand at its’ highest in all major Australian markets.

“Changing market sentiment to the gig economy has buoyed hopes for further growth. The market forces are perfect for 13cabs to become the No.1 choice for personal transport in Australia,” Mr Ludick said

“We are now rated higher than some heavyweight Silicon Valley tech giants in the app stores, clearly the usability and sophistication of our apps is resonating well in a hospitality hungry market.”

Mr Ludick also said the key message of no surge pricing is resonating well with consumers to keep cabbies busy. He also said new app features designed to put passengers in greater control, make them feel safer and give them the ability to book with confidence were also having a solid impact.

The company’s latest tech deployments: Hail in app (linking taxi hail trips from the street to the 13cabs app) and multi-stop (allowing customers to include two stops plus pick up and destination), has been welcomed by hospitality hungry market in Australia.

Here are some of the latest technological features now live in the 13cabs app.

Multi-Stop bookings

Sharing a cab has always been a terrific way to start or end a big night out, so now in the 13cabs app passengers can now include multiple stops and 13cabs passengers can be assured of no surge pricing surprises.

Hail in App

When in a busy part of town or at the airport, grabbing a cab at a taxi rank or flagging one down on the street is sometimes the quickest and most convenient way to travel. With the ‘Hail in App’ feature, passengers can link their hailed ride to the 13cabs app. This creates a log of the trip.

In short, there are a whole host of benefits that could make 13cabs a better choice for you if you’re already on the road. There are zero surprises with 13cabs. Just a good, stable opportunity to do what you already love, driving.

SOURCE 13cabs

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.