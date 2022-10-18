AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX hires Khaldoun Sharaiha as Chief Executive Officer for Middle East & North Africa

PRNewswire October 18, 2022

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global brokerage firm ATFX has announced the strengthening of its executive leadership with the addition of Khaldoun Sharaiha as the CEO of its Middle East & North Africa entity.

With almost 2 decades of experience within the global financial markets, Khaldoun’s experience spans business setup and regulatory obligations, operations, strategic alliances, business development as well as sales through executive assignments across various global brokerage houses.

“Khaldoun will play a critical role in ATFX’s growth within the MENA region and will bring both short-term tactical advantages and long-term strategic gains, in line with our global vision,” said Joe Li, ATFX’s Group Chairman. “The last few years have seen us achieve significant industry milestones whilst maintaining a strong emphasis on client-satisfaction and transparency. Khaldoun’s hire confirms our commitment to upholding these values, I am very excited about Mr. Khaldoun joining to the team.”, Joe reiterated.

“Being well aware of ATFX’s journey to where it is today, and having had the chance to understand the magnitude and sincerity of its future plans, I must say that I’m delighted to join hands with such a forward-thinking establishment. It is an opportune time for well-intentioned brokers to make a significant mark within the MENA region and I look forward to making that happen for ATFX”, added Khaldoun Sharaiha.

Prior to joining ATFX, Khaldoun was the head of global sales at ADSS having joined them with a portfolio of prior senior stints at Equiti, as their Jordan CEO and Dukascopy Bank as head of MENA.

ATFX is in an aggressive hiring mode at present having recently onboarded Telmo Simoes as its Managing Director of Institutional Sales for ATFX LATAM, and Phil Muldoon as Sales Director of Institutional Sales for ATFX UK.

ATFX
ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

SOURCE ATFX

