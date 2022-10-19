AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JTS Go Green: JTS Singapore supports group to be the most sustainable BTC mining farm in ASEAN by 2024

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

The global economy is currently facing some significant challenges that need to be addressed by sustainable and innovative green technologies.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Jasmine Technology Solution (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (JTS Singapore) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jasmine Technology Solution Public Company Limited (JTS Thailand), Thailand’s leading technology solution integrator, has been involved with solar power generation and energy storage systems since its inception. JTS Thailand and JTS Singapore are now ready to take on the world’s mission of eliminating unsustainable Bitcoin mining. They aim to ‘Go Green’ and focus on driving green innovations to achieve their goal of 100% green Bitcoin mining in the near future.

The JTS Group is well known for its broad range of telecommunication services and is the owner of the most extensive Bitcoin mining facilities in Thailand. It currently churns around 0.9 BTC/day at a capacity of 250,000 Terahash/second. JTS Singapore is positioned to take its corporate group’s core operations under one synergized mission of going ‘Green’.

In addition, the Group is championing the use of solar technology to power the BTC mining machines by becoming the region’s most sustainable Bitcoin mining farm. Further, the JTS group is embarking on investing in a new 4 megawatts (MW) worth of installations. These actions make it clear that green energy sources will be at the center stage when dealing with our future needs.

Upon the successful completion of the project, it is expected to achieve up to 200 MW in electricity generation and 570 MW of energy storage capacity when fully operational. This will translate to an output capacity of 1 Exahash/second in our mining ability before the next Bitcoin halving, which is estimated to be in 2024 on block 840,000, while crucially remaining completely grid-free and 100% solar-powered.

“The potential for this project is truly limitless, this is only the tip of the iceberg with    such a revolutionary breakthrough in technology and the potential scalability is tremendous.” – Dr. Soraj Asavaprapha, Chairman of the Board of Directors, JTS Thailand. According to the Chairman, our focus is on developing a global network to engage stakeholders and environmentally minded people in this project. Furthermore, it plans on leveraging the key features of blockchain technology, for instance, tracking and tracing using distributed ledger technology and commercial transactions with smart contracts.

The year 2023 will be an exciting one for the JTS Group. Its goal of becoming ASEAN’s largest green Bitcoin mining farm by 2024 can be a turning point for JTS and its associates. They intend to launch several projects by embracing and integrating blockchain and green technology, employing “Green” Bitcoin mining hash rate to increase profitability while protecting our environment. These global projects and upcoming collaborations are critical for the environment, businesses, and individuals seeking long- term growth.

For more information, please visit us at www.jtscoin.io

CONTACT : [email protected];  [email protected]

SOURCE Jasmine Technology Solution (Singapore) Pte.Ltd.

