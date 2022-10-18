AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEOM AI Challenge Continues to Welcome the Projects of Innovators and Entrepreneurs

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The second edition of NEOM AI Challenge, launched by the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) in partnership with NEOM, continues to welcome those wishing to compete in the Challenge until the 10th of November. NEOM Challenge aims to support innovators and entrepreneurs and build local and international capacities in small and medium enterprises worldwide to push them to new heights in innovation.

This Challenge comes within the framework of SDAIA’s efforts to unlock the value of data as a national asset, as well as to contribute to realizing Vision 2030’s objectives. Through this Challenge, SDAIA aspires to position the Kingdom as a global pioneer in the fields of data and AI. SDAIA also plays a critical role in raising awareness of AI, promoting and encouraging continuous AI innovation, and building national capacities that excel in the field of innovation.

NEOM Challenge, one of the initiatives of the Global AI Summit, held last September, focuses on using AI technologies to overcome the challenges faced by NEOM through 3 tracks: Utilizing data-driven AI for projections & insights in decision-making, AI Adaptive inspection and Machine executable legislation and AI.

Entrepreneurs can register for the Challenge as a team of 2 – 5 members. Small enterprises are required to have a staff of 6 – 49 employees and revenues ranging from SAR 3M40M per year to be able to join the Challenge, while medium enterprises are required to have a staff of 50 – 249 full-time employees and revenues ranging from SAR 40M200M per year.

Each of the winners of the three tracks will receive an executive contract with NEOM worth SAR 500,000 to develop their innovations and ideas and turn them into tangible products, as well as to motivate enterprises to offer the minimum viable product.

You can register for the Challenge and view related information via the following link: https://neom.globalaisummit.org/en/index.aspx  

The first NEOM Challenge was launched during the first edition of the Global AI Summit in 2020 to find pioneering and innovative solutions to meet future global challenges. The first edition focused on AI innovations developed by university students. 400 students from 39 Saudi universities participated in the first edition of the Challenge. They presented innovative projects to create a sustainable environment in three critical areas representing the Challenge paths: energy, entertainment, and transportation.

 

SOURCE SDAIA

