Locus Robotics Announced as Platinum Sponsor of ROSCon 2022 in Kyoto, Japan

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, will be the Platinum sponsor for 2022 at the upcoming ROSCon 2022 event happening 19-21 October at the Kyoto International Conference Center in Kyoto, Japan.

“Locus Robotics is proud to be part of ROSCon as a first-time Platinum sponsor and to again be part of the program of technical talks and tutorials, this time in person,” said Tracy Simek, Chief People Officer. “As a strong participant and supporter in the ROS community over the years, we value the importance of fostering industry collaboration and technology development as a foundation for driving robotics growth in the region and around the world.”

ROSCon is an international conference for ROS (Robot Operating System) developers. This year’s event will again be held as an in-person event after having taken place virtually for the past two years. Robot users and developers from all over the world will gather to spend an extraordinary three days learning from and networking with the ROS community in beautiful Kyoto.

In addition, Tom Moore, director of robotics software at Locus Robotics, will be moderating a speaker panel titled, “The ROS 2 Developer Experience” on Thursday, October 20th. The panel will feature experienced ROS 2 developers who will be discussing lessons learned in adopting ROS 2, highlight their favorite key features, and challenges they have faced in the adoption process.

Visitors at the Locus Robotics booth will be able to learn more Locus’s innovative robotics technology and discover career opportunities with Locus all around the world. For additional career information, please visit https://locusrobotics.com/about-us/careers/

Event details:

       Event: ROSCon 2022

       Date: Wednesday, October 19th to Friday, October 21st, 2022

       Location: Kyoto International Conference Center in Kyoto, Japan

       Event website: https://roscon.ros.org/2022/

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics’ revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece‐handling productivity 2–3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece-handling systems. Locus helps retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, Locus transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse.

Locus’s European presence is centrally located in Amsterdam and we are expanding into the APAC region as well. In 2022, Locus Robotics was named to the Inc. 500 for the second year in a row, and winning over 13 industry awards including a 2022 IFOY Award for its Autonomous Mobile Robot Solution in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV/AMR) category. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

 

SOURCE Locus Robotics

