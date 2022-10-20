Casio to Release Eric Haze Collaboration Watch Celebrating G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary

Commemorative Anniversary Logo Engraved on Case Back

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The GMW-B5000EH is a collaboration model created with the New York-based graffiti artist Eric Haze to mark the upcoming G-SHOCK 40th anniversary in April 2023.

Ever since the first G-SHOCK watch in 1983, the brand has established itself as unrivaled in durability and uniqueness of design. Bringing these qualities to collaborations in fashion, sports, art, music, and other cultural realms, G-SHOCK has become a favorite around the world.

Starting in 1999, New York-born artist and designer Eric Haze has collaborated frequently with G-SHOCK. In addition to designing the commemorative G-SHOCK anniversary logos and identities, Haze has collaborated on several G-SHOCK models.

The GMW-B5000EH is a shock-resistant timepiece designed in collaboration with Haze to commemorate the 40th anniversary of G-SHOCK. The first collaboration model with a full-metal design, this watch is based on the GMW-B5000D, which inherits the design of the very first G-SHOCK, and has a band featuring signature Haze artwork. Black IP is applied to the stainless steel band, which is then overlaid with laser-engraved patterns of dots to reproduce the artist’s work in a chic monotone color scheme.

The logo designed by Haze to commemorate the G-SHOCK 40th anniversary is engraved on the case back, and the Haze brand logo appears on the watch display when the light is activated. These and other special design features evoke a high-quality yet playful feel that makes this collaboration the perfect model to kick off the G-SHOCK 40th anniversary celebrations.

Eric Haze

Legendary New York artist and designer Eric Haze is one of the most sought after creatives in the worlds of contemporary design, street, and artists driven brand collaborations.

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.