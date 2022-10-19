AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Beeline to Acquire Utmost

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

Acquisition provides customers with the first total talent intelligence solution and advances Extended Workforce Platform vision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the global extended workforce, today announced it has agreed to acquire Utmost, a next-generation extended workforce solutions company. With Utmost, Beeline will enable companies to access total talent insights across their entire workforce of employees and non-employees and will rapidly advance its vision of bringing solutions that tailor to the needs of every participant in the extended workforce process under one platform.

Beeline

“The future of work is powered by technology that unlocks the potential of every worker, regardless of classification,” said Doug Leeby, Beeline CEO. “We have a disciplined history of only acquiring companies that are rightful technology leaders that will deliver further value to our customers. The Utmost acquisition is particularly exciting in that it complements and accelerates our strategic roadmap and delivers clever and unique solutions to our customers on day one.”

Founded and created by two former senior Workday product professionals, the Utmost technology allows customers to view, in real time and in aggregate, both employee and non-employee workforces by location and reporting structure. With Utmost’s approach, companies gain valuable total talent insights without the risk of co-mingling data in ERPs or HCMs, reducing co-employment concerns. Using that knowledge, companies are better equipped to optimize their total workforces.

Utmost’s technology delivers an innovative approach to enterprise software connectivity. Utmost Connect provides more than 1,000 pre-built connectors to accelerate enterprise and third-party application integrations.  

The acquisition of Utmost will also allow smaller and mid-size companies to better customize the management of their extended workforces as well as allow enterprises and partners to tailor contingent workforce management for internal divisions and new markets.

“Beeline shares our vision of using technology to bring extended workforce management to every level of the organization and value to every stakeholder of the contingent workforce ecosystem,” said Utmost CEO and co-founder Annrai O’Toole.  “Beeline’s innovation is not only centered on current workforce challenges but is driving the optimization of tomorrow’s workforce.”

This is the latest acquisition in Beeline’s mission to deliver total workforce optimization to organizations around the world. In 2021, Beeline acquired JoinedUp to help companies capture and manage shift-based labor.  

About Utmost:
Utmost is a next-generation extended workforce solutions company, managing the entire extended workforce lifecycle for high-growth, dynamic companies. A network of enterprises, workers, and suppliers ensures speed of sourcing/deployment and Utmost Front Door provides a single place for managers to request workers or work to be done across every channel of sourcing. Utmost supports all talent categories (staff augmentation, service providers, freelancers, SOW, consultants, etc.) in a single module with flexible workflows to cover complex and changing business needs. Utmost was founded in 2018 by industry leaders Annrai O’Toole and Dan Beck, former Workday product professionals, and Paddy Benson, formerly with Groupon.

About Beeline:
Beeline powers the future of work with the world’s first extended workforce platform. Our intelligence-driven, cloud-based platform manages more than 30 million contingent, shift-based, project-based, and independent workers and enables total talent visibility into the entire workforce.

As the pioneer of vendor management systems (VMS), Beeline understands the future of work is fueled by technology that enables the limitless potential of every business and every individual. Our AI-powered software delivers insights and tools needed to manage the modern world of work.

With the most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals around the world, we help businesses across more than 120 countries meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

Contacts:
Jessica Ashcraft
Global Vice President of Marketing, Beeline 
[email protected] 

Ann Warren 
[email protected]  
+1.770.328.8384

SOURCE Beeline

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.