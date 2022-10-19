AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

EnigmaSoft Releases NEW SpyHunter Pro to Fight Malware, Enhance Privacy Protection, & Optimize PCs

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — EnigmaSoft Limited is excited to offer SpyHunter Pro, a brand new enhanced, and feature-packed premium anti-malware product that builds on EnigmaSoft’s well-established expertise in cyber security and developing high-quality anti-malware products. SpyHunter Pro is a powerful Windows anti-malware application that combines SpyHunter’s highly effective system guards to help block malware before they cause damage, plus anti-malware detection and removal algorithms, along with new premium features, including functionality purposely designed to enhance privacy protection and optimize computers.

To learn more about SpyHunter Pro and get your FREE Trial, go to 
https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/.

SpyHunter Pro also includes, at no additional cost, SpyHunter’s HelpDesk, a personalized and customized one-on-one technical support service that helps users solve difficult malware issues that other anti-malware products may not address.

SpyHunter Pro Helps Enhance Privacy Protection and Protect Personal Data

SpyHunter Pro extends upon traditional anti-malware scanning and includes new system scans that are designed to locate potentially compromising and/or unnecessary data to enable users to delete detected objects to enhance their personal privacy protection and free up disk space. SpyHunter Pro also offers scans designed to detect potentially unneeded large and/or duplicate content that users can delete to optimize disk space.

Compare SpyHunter Versions and Choose the Protection Best for You

Subscribers can choose between SpyHunter Basic and SpyHunter Pro based on their cybersecurity needs.

Features

SpyHunter
Basic

SpyHunter
Pro

Malware & PUP Detection & Removal

Vulnerability Detection

Advanced Guards to
Block Malware

Custom Malware Fixes

One-on-One Customer Support

Optimization Scan & Functionality

Enhanced Privacy Protection

File Shredder

Secure Disk Erase

Duplicate File Scan

Large File Scan

About EnigmaSoft Limited 

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter. SpyHunter detects and removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, and eliminates threats – addressing issues such as malware, ransomware and other threats affecting millions of computer users. SpyHunter 5 has scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-TEST. SpyHunter 5 has also been certified by AppEsteem and TRUSTe.

Connect with EnigmaSoft: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

EnigmaSoft Limited is best known for SpyHunter, a PC anti-malware remediation utility and service.

 

SOURCE EnigmaSoft Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.