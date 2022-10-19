AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ascend launches ReDefyne™ recycled materials; partners with ITW on blockchain traceability

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ascend Performance Materials has launched ReDefyne™, a portfolio of sustainable polyamides created with up to 100% pre- and post-consumer recycled polyamide 66 or 6 to provide a low carbon footprint and reliable performance, even in demanding applications.

Ascend Performance Materials has launched a new portfolio of sustainable pre- and post-consumer recycled polyamides under the name ReDefyne.

“We are focused on helping our customers meet their long-term sustainability goals with innovative, reliable products,” said Steve Manning, Ascend’s senior director for engineered materials. “ReDefyne combines our expertise from Poliblend with our integrated operations and our global application development expertise to produce a recycled polyamide that performs in areas recycled materials have typically been ruled out of.”  

ReDefyne products are third-party certified and Ascend is partnering with ITW Global Fasteners to pilot blockchain traceability according to the UNI EN 15343 through Plastic Finder’s Certified Circular Plastic® program.

“With ReDefyne, ITW is producing fasteners with a considerably lower carbon footprint,” said Christelle Staller, Ascend’s sales director for EMEAI. “ITW and Ascend both believe that sustainability requires accountability and are excited to pilot Certified Circular Plastic’s blockchain traceability program.”

Ascend, a fully integrated producer of durable materials, is focused on reducing its products’ carbon footprint having announced a commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2030 and two new milestones announced earlier this month.

Ascend will be showcasing its sustainability efforts and new products, including ReDefyne, HiDura MED and its new e-mobility solutions, under its Advancing Together theme at K 2022 from 19-26 October in Hall 6 Stand A07.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the materials used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, [email protected]

 

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials

