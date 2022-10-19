AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GCLSI Receives TÜV Rheinland Certification for Its 210 and 182 Series of N-type TOPCon Solar Modules

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“GCLSI”), a leading photovoltaics (PV) company in China, recently announced that its 210mm and 182mm n-type TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) mono bifacial modules have successfully passed the TÜV Rheinland certification, with maximum power output of 685W for the 210 module and 575W for the 182 module.

This January, GCLSI launched its plan of building a 10 GW high-efficiency TOPCon solar cell production base. Currently, the development, design and related certification processes for the large-format solar modules are advancing at a steady pace. The full series of GCLSI n-type TOPCon PV  modules have reached an efficiency of 22%.

Being granted a TÜV Rheinland certificate marks GCLSI’s another significant breakthrough in n-type TOPCon technology, and greatly enhances the company’s core competitiveness in the market.

Shu Hua, CEO of GCLSI said, “We are proud of receiving this certification. The recognition from TÜV Rheinland, a leading international technical service provider proves our R&D strength and vindicates the development of the next-generation TOPCon technology. It is always our commitment to offering reliable and high-efficiency solar products to benefit  the world and we will continue to improve n-type modules’ R&D innovation and mass production capabilities in the future.”

About GCLSI

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd (002506.SZ) (GCLSI) is part of the GCL Group, a global energy conglomerate, China’s largest non-state-owned Energy Company with a focus on new energy, clean energy, and related services. Visit: https://www.gclsi.com/.

SOURCE GCLSI

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

