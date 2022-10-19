Beyond Innovation Season 3 premieres October 22, discovering new technologies and entrepreneurs transforming our lives for the better

New Episodes of the Weekly, Half-Hour Series Debut Worldwide on Bloomberg TV Beginning Saturday, October 22 at 5 p.m. EDT, 10 p.m. BST, Sunday at 2 p.m. HKT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Join hosts Michael Bancroft and Anthony Lacavera as they continue to find the latest in technology and innovation from around the world that is changing the way we live and do business in 26 new episodes of Globalive Media’s weekly, half-hour series “Beyond Innovation”. The new season begins airing on Bloomberg Television (Bloomberg TV) this Saturday, October 22, at 5 p.m. in New York, 10 p.m. in London and Sunday at 2 p.m. in Hong Kong. Season three will also be added to Bloomberg’s streaming platform Quicktake.

3D printed alternative meat that tastes just like the real thing, to making old buildings earthquake-proof and using our oceans to scrub carbon dioxide from the atmosphere are just some of the emerging technologies uncovered in an all new season three of “Beyond Innovation”.

Watch the Episode 1 promo here.

“Beyond Innovation” draws on Lacavera’s 20+ years of entrepreneur and investor experience to identify leading startups who are betting big on our future. Having interviewed over 1,000 founders and CEOs that include some of the biggest names in business, technology and innovation globally, Bancroft helps viewers understand what impact these technological advancements will have.

Lacavera believes championing innovation is key to humanity’s success. “The show is finding those people pioneering technological advancements that seem impossible today, that will change our future forever,” he added.

Season three of “Beyond Innovation” travels to top and developing tech destinations such as Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Hanoi, Halifax, New York and Lisbon. The new season features notable guests such as Nico Rosberg, former Formula 1 world champion turned green tech investor; world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, on how artificial intelligence has changed the game; Dr Eric Smith, program scientist of the James Webb Space Telescope Program at NASA who is charged with seeing 100 million years into the past; Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization who is on a mission to expand access to genomic technologies and achieve health equality for all and former Facebook and Google engineer Mary Lou Jepsen, the founder and CEO of Openwater who is on a quest to improve medical imaging technology. The season will also feature Angie Lau, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Forkast.News as an on-air contributor.

“Technology touches every part of our lives and everyday people around the world are hard at work trying to solve some of our biggest problems through cutting edge innovation,” said Bancroft, who is also the creator and executive producer of “Beyond Innovation.” “We are living in an uncertain time, but an exciting one, where technology can be used for so much good and that should give people hope.”

The third season of “Beyond Innovation” follows a successful two seasons and 48 episodes around the world. The program is independently produced by Globalive Media and reached more than 437-million households across more than 70 countries on Bloomberg TV. The show has aired on Bell Media TV networks in Canada and streamed on Infobase to more than 1,550 universities and colleges globally. Several airlines have picked up episodes of “Beyond Innovation” including United Airlines, Air Canada, Air France, Delta, WestJet, Saudia, Middle East Airlines, Kenya Airways, Japan Airlines and Royal Air Maroc.

