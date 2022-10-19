AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Frost & Sullivan Honors Leading Organizations at the 10th Edition of its Best Practices Virtual Awards Ceremony

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

Nine companies in the Middle East and India were presented with awards for demonstrating innovation and leadership

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 10th edition of Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards for the Middle East and South Asia (MESA) region recognized nine companies demonstrating excellence, innovation, and leadership during a virtual awards ceremony held on October 19, 2022. The awards honored and acknowledged companies that have achieved significant growth and made a difference in their respective sectors. The companies that were awarded accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs and demonstrated unique excellence in fields such as product innovation, business strategy, and customer value.

Congratulating the award recipients for their remarkable performance, Amol Kotwal, Vice President, Best Practices Recognition for Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, said, “It is great to see companies across sectors demonstrating a commitment to innovation, leadership, and excellence. Every award recipient has their own unique success story – be it competitive strategies, entrepreneurial drive, or innovation in product or technology. In honoring them, we are acknowledging them for their sheer dedication to constantly raising the bar of excellence and achieving outstanding performance. On behalf of Frost & Sullivan, I would like to congratulate the Award winners and wish them luck in achieving greater heights in the future.”

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For more information about the Best Practices Awards, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team. You can also get updates about our regional and global awards program on Twitter and LinkedIn using the hashtags: #FrostAwards and #FSInAwards.

Recipients of the 2022 MESA Best Practices Awards

Award Titles

Award Recipients

GLOBAL

2022 Global Software Product Engineering Customer Value Leadership Award

Experion Technologies

2022 Global Energy Optimization and Sustainability Management Product Leadership Award

L&T Technology Services

GCC

2022 Saudi Arabian Contact Center Services Market Leadership Award

CCC

2022 Saudi Arabian Contact Center Services Company of the Year Award

CCC

2021 GCC Business Process Outsourcing Company of the Year Award

Tata Consultancy Services

INDIA

2022 Indian Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Vi Business

2022 Indian Cellular IoT Connectivity Service Provider Company of the Year Award

Vi Business

2022 Indian Workforce Management Software Product Leadership Award

NICE

2022 Indian Speech Analytics for Customer Experience New Product Innovation Award

Ozonetel

2022 Indian Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Teleperformance India

2022 Indian Citizen-centric Smart Governance Enabling Technology Leadership Award

NEC India
About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Aishwarya Nair, Corporate Communications
P: +91 95990 21706
E: [email protected] 
http://ww2.frost.com 

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

