Envision and Toyota Tsusho China Form Strategic Partnership for Net Zero Transition

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Envision, the global green tech partner for net zero, and Toyota Tsusho (China) Co., Ltd. (“Toyota Tsusho China”), one of the leading Japanese General Trading Houses in Toyota Motor Group, today announced a strategic partnership in China to support the company and its clients’ net zero transition.

Toyota Tsusho has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions by 50% below 2019 levels by 2030, and to achieve net zero GHG emissions and carbon neutrality by 2050.

As part of its wide-ranging partnership, Toyota Tsusho China plans to implement the EnOSTM Ark Carbon Management System by Envision Digital to monitor its energy management and emissions in real-time to support abatement, offsets, and certifications.

The strategic partnership will also include cooperation on serving net zero solutions jointly to different clients to help them achieve their carbon emission reduction goals.

The signing of the strategic partnership took place in Shanghai between Mr Tatsuya Watanuki, Toyota Tsusho East Asia CEO, and Alex Sun, Vice President, Carbon Management, Envision Digital.

Tatsuya Watanuki, Toyota Tsusho East Asia CEO, said “We have set ourselves the challenging target of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by the end of the decade. To help us achieve this we must deploy industry leading technology and solutions to support our transition. Our new strategic partnership with Envision will play a major role in helping not only for us but also our clients to meet the broader net zero commitments. We will collaborate with Envision to give new services to our customers.”

Alex Sun, Vice President, Carbon Management at Envision Digital, said “We are honoured to be selected by Toyota Tsusho China as a strategic partner for its net zero journey. Toyota has a strong vision and commitment for its net zero ambitions, and we see considerable potential for collaboration in supporting energy transition solutions across many areas of our respective groups.”

About Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Toyota Tsusho is a global entity that conducts business in countries all over the world together with its global employees. Since its establishment in 1948, Toyota Tsusho have consistently expanded, harmoniously fusing with Kasho Corporation, Tomen Corporation and French trading company, CFAO. For further development, Toyota Tsusho Group seeks to be a one and only presence to all stakeholders with ‘Be the Right ONE’ as Toyota Tsusho’s global vision. To achieve this vision, Toyota Tsusho is focusing on three business domains, mobility, life & community, resources & environment, to contribute resolving social issues through business operation.

https://www.toyota-tsusho.com/english/

About Envision Digital

Envision Digital is committed to becoming the world’s leading net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities, with the goal of accelerating progress towards carbon-free energy and improving quality of life for all of humanity. The company’s EnOS net zero platform manages over 220 million devices and 400 Gigawatts of electricity, powering highly configurable, end to end IIOT solutions that use AI to reduce carbon emissions and costs, improve return on capital, and simplify reporting and compliance.

The company has over 1,000 employees and 14 offices across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.

www.envision-digital.com/

