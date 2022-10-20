AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Millions of Women who Suffer from Pelvic Pain Still Unaware of Pelvic Venous Congestion Syndrome PVCS

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pelvic pain is a common condition affecting millions of women around the world, with up to 40% affected during their lifetime. Of those affected, 30% suffer from Pelvic Venous Congestion Syndrome (PVCS). Boston Scientific has launched a new website that can help shed light on the condition, its causes, symptoms, and treatments options.

Unfortunately, due to a dearth of information and awareness of the syndrome by both sufferers and physicians, PVCS is frequently misdiagnosed, and many sufferers often go undiagnosed. PVCS is often mistaken for a host of other pelvic-related conditions because pelvic pain is far too common, and may be caused by problems related to the reproductive, gastrointestinal, or urinary systems. However, the presence of varicose veins in certain areas such as the vulva, vagina, inner thigh, and sometimes around the buttocks and down the leg may indicate PVCS.

PVCS: Lauren’s story
PVCS is when the ovarian and/or pelvic veins are dilated – not unlike varicose veins. Symptoms of PVCS are aplenty, with the most common being a dull, achy abdominal pain that gets worse after long periods of standing.

The risks for developing PVCS are similar to that of developing varicose veins, especially for women of childbearing age.

Varicose veins develop in about 8 – 20% of pregnant women, and this risk increases with each pregnancy (13% for first, 30% for second, and up to 57% thereafter).

“I started experiencing ongoing pain, pressure problems, and other symptoms when I was pregnant with my second child. For 3 years, I lived with persistent pain that drastically affected my life, both at home with my family and at work.”, shared Queensland resident Lauren Kempshall, 39.

Lauren’s GP referred her to a gynecologist on suspicion of endometriosis. However, her symptoms just didn’t match.

Eventually, Lauren got a referral to a vascular surgeon; a scan, together with other symptoms such as varicose veins in her upper thighs, got Lauren her diagnosis of pelvic congestion.

Treating PVCS
Pelvic Venous Congestion Syndrome (PVCS) must be diagnosed by a medical specialist such as an Interventional Radiologist (IR) or Vascular Surgeon (VS). This will begin with a thorough clinical history and physical examination, and, through a scan such as ultrasound or venography (looking at pelvic veins using contrast dye), a diagnosis will be made.

Treatments of PVCS include medical therapy, surgical solutions and ovarian vein embolism which is a minimally invasive procedure with mild sedation – patients can usually be discharged a few hours post-surgery”, said Dr. Marek Garbowski from the Perth Vascular Clinic in Subiaco.

“Realizing the pain had gone after living with it for three long years was the most liberating feeling ever. I am back to living a normal happy life. I am me again.” – Lauren Kempshall

To learn more about PVCS and find specialists near you, Boston Scientific has a website to answer your questions. Visit www.venouspelvicpain.com.au to learn more.

Disclaimers:

  • This material is for informational Purposes only and not meant for medical diagnosis. This information does not constitute medical or legal advice, and Boston Scientific makes no representation regarding the medical benefits included in this information. Boston Scientific strongly recommends that you consult with your physician on all matters pertaining to your health or to address any questions.
  • Results from case studies are not necessarily predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
  • The expressed view and opinion of patient belong to the patient. They do not represent the opinion of BSC.
  • Dr Marek Garbowski and Lauren Kempshall are not compensated by Boston Scientific Corporation.
  • 2022 ©Copyright Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
  • Boston Scientific Pty Ltd | PO Box 332 Botany NSW 1455 Australia
    Tel +61 2 8063 8100 | Fax +61 2 9330 1404
  • PI-1413401-AA OCT 2022

SOURCE Boston Scientific

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.