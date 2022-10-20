AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stamus Networks Signs Partner Agreement with Netmetrix

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

Global network-based detection and response company partners with value added integrator in France to help customers mitigate cyber threats

INDIANAPOLIS and SURESNES, France, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, today announced it has signed a partner agreement with Netmetrix. The agreement allows Netmetrix to market Stamus Networks in France.

With offices in Suresnes, France, Netmetrix is a value-added integrator that helps companies automate their digital infrastructures. They provide solutions for network testing, observability, and cyber security. Additionally, they offer services such as product integration, customer development, and training.

“Netmetrix has developed an innovative ecosystem of products that are aimed at drastically reducing cyber risks,” said Olivier Vaugrenard, CEO for Netmetrix. “The Stamus Security Platform, a product that is delivering truly useful network monitoring and threat detection, is an excellent fit with our ecosystem and will enable our customers to take a proactive approach to defending their networks,” he added.

Vaugrenard continued, “As networks evolve into complex hybrid cloud architectures, the need for enterprise security teams to rapidly respond to imminent threats is critical to the health and safety of their organizations.” “Partnering with a company like Stamus Networks allows us to introduce their solutions to our clients who need important insights from their network activity.”

“By partnering with Netmetrix, we’re able to expand our presence in Europe and strengthen our position in the French market,” said Steve Patton, vice president of sales, EMEA for Stamus Networks. “The company was founded by experts in the cybersecurity field and their broad technology knowledge and experience enables them to help their clients improve their threat management and mitigation strategies.” He continued, “Helping security teams know more and respond sooner to threats is a shared business value that benefits both Stamus Networks and our customers.”

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender’s job easier and more impactful. A global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner, and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our solutions are advanced network detection and response systems that expose serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empower rapid response. For more information visit stamus-networks.com.

About Netmetrix

NetMetrix is a pan European value-added integrator. We help companies to control, secure, optimize and manage their digital infrastructures, whether virtual, physical or hybrid by providing solutions and services, for Observability and IT Security. For more information visit https://www.netmetrix.fr/ 

SOURCE Stamus Networks

