  • award and prize

AETOS Capital Group Wins 2022 Hurun Australia’s Business Excellence in Online Financial Service Provider Award

PRNewswire October 21, 2022

SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hurun & PwC Australia 2022 Awards Gala was grandly held at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney to recognize the outstanding contributions and achievements of corporates and individuals in Australian community. AETOS Capital Group (AETOS) was invited to the gala as the winner of 2022 Hurun Australia’s Business Excellence in Online Financial Service Provider award and has become the first and only Australian Forex and CFD online trading broker to win this heavyweight award since the official debut of Hurun Report in Australia in 2019.

Leo Cui, Manager Director of AETOS Capital Group, accepts the award on stage.

Hurun Report Awards Gala, known as the “Oscars of Business”, have attracted top business professionals in attendance since 2019. Hurun Report has grown into a networking platform uniting business, as well as cultural and philanthropic figures from the local mainstream and Chinese communities in Australia. Adhering to the principles of independence, fairness and objectivity, Hurun Report has brought professionals in their industries together to recognize the best of the best and rewards those who have made outstanding contributions in business and arts.

In recent years, AETOS has developed outstandingly despite in an era of global economic uncertainty caused by the covid-19 crisis. Its senior analyst team in Australia has built a highly valuable trading education system, integrating the trading support, which helps local investors learn financial knowledge, master trading skills, and access the broad financial derivatives market at any time.

AETOS has been committed to exploring the integration of finance and technology. Its technical team has conducted in-depth research on all aspects of the online trading and created innovative trading tools that has provided a one-stop trading experience for investors. After years of development, AETOS has expanded its global business and grew into a world leading online trading platform.

The Business Excellence in Online Financial Service Provider is the first and only award for Forex and CFD online brokers by Hurun Report. It proves the recognition of AETOS’ contribution to the local and global financial markets, and the highly anticipated expectation of its future development. With 15 years’ valuable experience and presence, AETOS will continue to provide more professional, transparent, and efficient industry-leading trading services for institutional and individual investors around the world.

 

AETOS Capital Group Logo

 

 

SOURCE AETOS Capital Group

