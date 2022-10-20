AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Dar Al Arkan Global launches sales of the most premium residential address in Qatar, Les Vagues by Elie Saab, with views of the sea and the marina

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dar Al Arkan Global, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has officially launched the sales of Les Vagues residences by ELIE SAAB in Qetaifan Island North, Qatar, in collaboration with Qetaifan Projects, a leading Qatari real estate development company.

Dar Al Arkan Global launches sales of the most premium residential address in Qatar, Les Vagues by Elie Saab

Les Vagues by ELIE SAAB, valued at 1 billion Qatari Riyal, sets new standards of luxury living in Doha with an architectural design that enhances the appeal of seafront living. This premium residential project in Qatar includes one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with terraces offering uninterrupted views of the sea, the marina, and the Doha skyline.

HE Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Managing Director and Chairman, Qetaifan Projects, said: “The partnership with Dar Al Arkan Global exemplifies our concerted efforts to make Qetaifan Island North a preferred destination for a global audience, with its unique residential, entertainment, retail, and recreational offerings. With the sales launch of Les Vagues residences, as one of the most premium residential projects on the Island, we anticipate a strong positive response from the local community and international investors, further solidifying Qatar’s position as a global investment.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO, Dar Al Arkan Global, said: “We’re marking our entry into Qatar with the most exceptional residential development in Doha. The sales launch of Les Vagues comes at an opportune time as the country emerges as one of the most sought-after investment destinations in the region with many positive and attractive trends shaping this bourgeoning market.”

During the event, Elie Saab said: “We are thrilled to be working with Dar Al Arkan Global on a new lifestyle address. Les Vagues is our first project in Qatar, and it has been meticulously designed to complement the luxury island life of Qetaifan Island North. We are confident that this new project will appeal to our discerning clientele from around the world seeking bespoke seafront living spaces with magnificent views.”

Covering 1.3 million square kilometres, Qetaifan Island North is specially designed to be Qatar’s future iconic entertainment and luxury destination. Inspired by the rich culture and nature of the region, the distinct island will feature a thrilling waterpark, a luxurious hotel, unrivalled accommodation, exceptional retail options, and world-class facilities that make it a vibrant and attractive community.

Dar Al Arkan Global launches sales of the most premium residential address in Qatar, Les Vagues by Elie Saab

CONTACT:  Nora Feidi, [email protected], +971.4.450.7600

SOURCE Dar Al Arkan Global

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.