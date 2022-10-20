AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX Sponsors the Duke of Edinburgh Golf Cup for 5 Consecutive Years

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On September 27, the Duke of Edinburgh Golf Cup (UK Finals), led by the British royal family, officially kicked off. As a leading CFD broker, ATFX was again the event sponsor, having partnered with the event for five consecutive years.

The event, divided into two stages, including qualifiers and finals, aims to raise funds for the benefit of young people and children in need of help worldwide through the global golf event. Over the past five years, the event has raised more than £4.5 million in cash and helped over 10,000 young people better their lives.

During the dinner, ATFX management members and UK team attended a dinner held at Windsor Hotel in London, and had a friendly chat with HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, a member of the British Royal Family.

ATFX also sent Matt Porter, ATFX (UK) Head of the Institutional Operations Desk, and Marc Taylor, ATFX (UK) Senior Institutional Sales Desk, to participate in the competition, demonstrating ATFX’s commitment to corporate social responsibility via practical actions.

Additionally, ATFX prepared a variety of field supplies for the contestants, and the ATFX brand could be seen throughout the field. ATFX loves to work with world-class charities and will continue to contribute to global philanthropy efforts in the future. 

ATFX
ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

 

