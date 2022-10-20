AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sojern and GauVendi Partner To Support Accommodation Operators Drive Direct Bookings and Revenue

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

Partnership enables a new way of inventory management, attribute-based selling, to drive direct and instant sales while better meeting guest wants and needs 

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sojern, the leading digital marketing platform built for travel, and GauVendi, a sales and revenue system for hospitality, today announced a new collaboration to help accommodation operators stand out from the competition. 

sojern_logo

“In our fifteenth year supporting travel our commitment to generating more direct relationships while driving online bookings is stronger than ever,” said Josh Beckwith, Managing Director, Global Strategic Accounts, Sojern. “Our new partnership with GauVendi and their novel ways of selling, revenue management, marketing and automation opportunities for accommodation businesses aligns with Sojern’s goal of maximising the revenue opportunity of every booking.” 

In an increasingly competitive digital landscape Sojern and GauVendi have partnered to play to each other’s strengths. Sojern provides travel marketers with the tools to cost-effectively drive demand, convert customers and build loyalty in a digital-first world. GauVendi is revolutionising the way stay experiences are being sold, priced and marketed through a new retail philosophy and proprietary technology empowering real personalisation and differentiation. 

“Our mission with our unique sales and distribution software is to bring out the best capabilities in hospitality to sell and deliver distinct guest experiences and achieve better asset returns. With our mutual focus on driving direct bookings for travel we are delighted to announce our partnership with Sojern,” said Markus Mueller, Managing Director from GauVendi. “Together we can provide an enhanced guest experience through booking via direct channels versus third-party accommodation retailers. Feature-based selling puts the power of choice firmly back in the guests hands.” 

About Sojern

Sojern is the leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveller intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travellers around the world.

About GauVendi 

GauVendi is a cloud-based central sales system for hospitality that breaks away from static room type inventory management and introduces dynamic and feature-based inventory management. The new data structure and data points are the foundation for intelligent AI enabling novel ways of selling, revenue management, marketing and automation solutions for any type of accommodation business that wants to provide individualised guest experiences.

 

SOURCE Sojern

