AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Guide Sensmart unveiled the World’s First MP-level Portable Thermal Camera at OPTATEC 2022

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

WUHAN, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — After a two-year hiatus, the 15th Optatec international trade fair for optical technologies, components and systems returned to Messe Frankfurt from the 18th through the 20th of October, 2022, where Guide Sensmart has launched the PT Series, the world’s first portable thermal camera with megapixel-level infrared resolution.

Guide Sensmart Booth D129 in Hall 8 (PRNewsfoto/Wuhan Guide Sensmart Tech Co.,Ltd)

 

PT Series brings the advanced thermal imaging camera to the next level (PRNewsfoto/Wuhan Guide Sensmart Tech Co.,Ltd)

PT Series brings the advanced thermal imaging camera to the next level

Prior to the release of this flagship camera, Guide Sensmart made remarkable advancement in the high-end thermal camera market by releasing its first 1024×768 PS800 high-performance portable infrared thermal camera at the end of last year. After ten months, the high-level thermal camera enters the Megapixel-level age with this 1280×1024. It offers a significantly higher level of professional clarity to ensure that the images are simple to read and assists in identifying minute temperature variations that are suggestive of emerging faults and issues. Users may easily and comfortably diagnose electrical or mechanical issues in some tough manufacturing and production situations and difficult-to-reach places, thanks to the bright 5.5″ LCD multipoint touchscreen and a 90° rotating lens module.

PT Series has new features that other thermal cameras don’t have

  • Wide-area and telephoto views are both accessible with the dual 8 MP and 16 MP visible light lenses.
  • Data exchange between this camera and another mobile device is made possible in 5 seconds by NFC one-touch transmission.
  • As long as an update is available, users have the option to upgrade the PT Series through the OTA update.
  • The 5G module provides users with the ultra-reliable, low-latency network they need. This is the first time the infrared thermal imaging camera has been used with a 5G network.

Applications for PT Series are numerous

The PT Series has a wide range of uses in electric power, ferrous metallurgy, petrochemical, industrial manufacturing, building inspection, and scientific research, etc.

Guide Sensmart will once again display the PT Series at its forthcoming event, the Global Automotive Components And Suppliers Expo in November. This will be a great opportunity to learn more about the PT Series.

About Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart is the subsidiary of Guide Infrared (SZ.002414), the world leading infrared thermal imaging systems manufacturer with over 20 years of experience in the infrared industry and mass production capacity. For more information, visit https://www.guideir.com/.

SOURCE Wuhan Guide Sensmart Tech Co.,Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.