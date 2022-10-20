Totally Smiles and About Smiles merge to form Impression Dental Group

Impression Dental Group launches from the merger of Totally Smiles and About Smiles

Sydney’s About Smiles, founded by respected prosthodontist Dr Chris Ho , brings dental brands About Smiles, Care Dentistry and Ceramic Artisans Dental Laboratory into the group

Impression Dental Group further adds Orange’s leading dental practice Sale Street Dental to its practice network

The group continues to focus on partnership with leading dental practice owners across Australia

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Impression Dental Group has officially launched from the merger of key dental brands Totally Smiles and About Smiles.

Totally Smiles, with the backing of healthcare specialist investor Genesis Capital, has continued to grow as a leading dental group across NSW, QLD, ACT and Victoria with a unique practice equity partnership model with dental practice owners. Its expansion has included the re-launch of mobile dental unit Bounce Dentistry and the addition of leading regional NSW clinic Sale Street Dental in Orange.

This merger of Totally Smiles with About Smiles begins the next chapter for the group, alongside a number of senior appointments to key positions within Impression Dental Group. About Smiles’ founder and industry leader for over three decades Dr Chris Ho has joined the board of the group and stepped into the role of Chief Dental Officer.

“We had been approached frequently by dental chains looking to partner with us”, said Dr Ho. “The reason we decided to join forces with Genesis Capital and Totally Smiles to create Impression Dental Group is because of how the unique partnership model on offer for dental practitioners connected deeply with us and we think this is unlike anything else in the market. The merger presented a unique opportunity to establish a dental organisation that was distinctively and genuinely dentist led, and we see this as the future of dentistry in Australia.”

Dedicated to delivering exceptional patient outcomes while growing clinics, the group’s positioning and mantra of “Your Network. Your Way.” has already strongly resonated with many practices says Impression Dental Group CEO Mark O’Brien.

“We are having a lot of conversations right now with senior dentists that are considering what the rest of their career roadmap looks like and helping practitioners focus on exceptional healthcare outcomes for their patients without the burden of also running a business,” O’Brien said. “We have our sights now set on growth and expansion, and believe that our network is what many Australian dentists have been waiting for as that next step for their practice.”

Impression Dental Group is a group of industry professional committed to delivering exceptional patient outcomes and growing dental practices. It is the Australian network dedicated to dental practitioners’ ongoing success, whatever stage of their clinic’s journey they may be at.

Genesis Capital is a specialist investment firm focused on building strong healthcare businesses in Australia and New Zealand. It is an active partner in our businesses alongside management to unlock growth in healthcare businesses that have the potential to be industry leaders.

