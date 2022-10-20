AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

MultiBank Group Announces Two Additional Licenses in the UAE and Singapore

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MultiBank Group, the largest financial derivatives institution worldwide, has consolidated its position as the world’s most regulated broker, announcing that its subsidiaries have been awarded coveted licenses issued by two of the most respected regulators worldwide, including the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE (“SCA”) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”).

MultiBank Group Announces Two Additional Licenses in the UAE and Singapore

From its establishment in 2005, MultiBank Group has maintained an unparalleled record, with 11+ financial regulators and over 25 branches worldwide. The Group provides its clients with the highest level of fund security, guaranteeing 24-hour withdrawal processing, offering a one-of-a-kind excess loss insurance underwritten by Lloyds of London through its subsidiary MEX Atlantic.

MultiBank Group comprises several financial institutions that are regulated by financial authorities including, ASIC of Australia, AUSTRAC of Australia, BaFin of Germany, FMA of Austria, SCA of the United Arab Emirates, MAS of Singapore and CIMA of the Cayman Islands.

Mr. Naser Taher, Founder & Chairman, stated, “It is with great delight that today we announce the launch of newly licensed entities regulated by SCA and MAS. We are the world’s most heavily regulated broker, registered with over 11 regulators worldwide, and shall continue our long-term commitment to advancing regulatory standards for the benefit of traders globally. We are very proud that MultiBank Group has an impeccable record with its global regulators. In an age where ‘AAA’ rated banks encounter consistent regulatory challenges, such a flawless regulatory status is indeed unique within this industry. As a result of our considerable track record, our over 1,000,000 valued clients, have entrusted us for the last three decades to be their safe and trusted financial products and fintech provider.”

With a team of highly qualified and experienced industry veterans, MultiBank Group continues to strengthen its position as the global leader in regulations, fintech technology, brokerage services and financial products, whilst experiencing unprecedented growth year-on-year across all metrics including trading volumes, clients and recording-breaking financial results.

 

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group was established in California, USA, in 2005. It boasts a daily trading volume of over US $12.1 billion and services an extensive client base of over 1,000,000 customers across 100 countries. MultiBank Group has evolved into one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide, offering its valued customers award-winning trading platforms, with up to 500:1 leverage on products including Foreign Exchange, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices and Digital Assets. For more information, please visit MultiBankFX.com.

SOURCE MultiBank Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.