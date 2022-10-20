AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua Silk Road: No. 2 turbo-generating unit of China’s ShaanGu cogeneration project in Indonesia connected to grid

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — China’s Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co. Ltd. (ShaanGu Group) recently announced that its No. 2 turbo-generating unit of the cogeneration project in Indonesia had been connected to power grid.

Photo shows the construction site of ShaanGu Group's cogeneration project in Indonesia. [Photo/ShaanGu Group] (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

So far, the No.1 and No. 2 generating units of ShaanGu’s cogeneration project in Indonesia have entered formal operation.

Eyeing on low-carbon and green development in various sectors, ShaanGu Group has established a service network centering on the distributed energy system solution and extending to seven other value-added services, including equipment, engineering procurement construction (EPC), service, operation, supply chain, intelligentization and finance.

ShaanGu’s self-developed “Energy Interconnection Symbiosis System” technology and intelligent green system solution, using “1+7” business mode and the “5+3+c” energy efficiency index analysis method, contribute to overall green, low-carbon, high-quality development of global enterprises in many fields. All along, the total installed capacity of its distributed energy system solution added up to 23.9 GW, which is equivalent to an emission reduction capacity of 155 million tonnes.

ShaanGu Group has also promoted its intelligent and green distributed energy system solution and state-of-art environmental-friendly technologies and products along the Belt and Road.

To date, the company has provided about 12,000 units of energy-saving products to global users. Thanks to its efforts on international cooperation and globalization of market, research, supply chain and finance, its environmental-friendly projects and integrated solutions have covered more than 100 countries and regions around the globe.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330558.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

