YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for The ICC MEN’S T20 World Cup 2022

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

~The telecast rights are for 75 countries across Asia & Europe~

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — YuppTV, an over-the-top (OTT) South Asian content provider, announced that it acquired the broadcast rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled between 16 October and 13 November, 2022.

YuppTV bagged the exclusive broadcast rights for the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup Australia 2022 for 75 countries, including Continental Europe, Malaysia (Non-exclusive), Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong (Non-exclusive), Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Southeast Asia (Except Singapore). Tournament will be telecasted LIVE over YuppTV’s platform.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is the 8th edition of the tournament and will be held across 7 venues in Australia between 16 October and 13 November, 2022. The tournament features 16 Teams competing for the world title of T20 champions. A total of 45 matches are scheduled to be played in the tournament.

Speaking on the successful acquisition, Mr.Uday Reddy, CEO & Founder, YuppTV said, “Cricket is one of the biggest sports in the entire world, with billions of supporters situated in different corners of the globe. T20 began as an exciting format, and in recent years, has become one of the most watched and loved forms of the game. The exciting match-up between International teams for world dominance is guaranteed to be an enthralling experience for viewers, who will be gearing up from the comfort of their homes to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to support their favourite teams and take them to victory. It brings us immense pleasure to bring the tournament to millions of people across Asia and Europe, and we look forward to having users tune in to the match on our platform to catch all the action live!

Fans from across the world await the most anticipated fixture, India vs Pakistan, which will take place on Sunday, 23 October 2022 in MCG, Australia. The final match of the tournament is scheduled on 13 November 2022.

About YuppTV

YuppTV is one of the world’s largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 3000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages. YuppTV provides its consumers the convenience of virtual home entertainment anytime, anywhere .

Visit  https://www.yupptv.com/cricket for more information.

SOURCE YuppTV

