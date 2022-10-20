AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Shining in Australia, Chery Gemini TIGGO 7 PRO and TIGGO 8 PRO will be Launched Next Year

PRNewswire October 21, 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, TIGGO 7 PRO and TIGGO 8 PRO from Chery have arrived in Port Kembla, New South Wales, Australia. Chery will carry out a series of test drive activities for OMODA products including two new vehicles in Australia, which will kick off the official launch in 2023.

As a flagship model of TIGGO family, TIGGO 8 PRO is a large 7-seat luxury and commercial medium-sized SUV oriented to the new rich urban people who are successful in business and have a taste for quality life. Furthermore, based on the 3.0 design concept of “Aesthetics of Content and Form”, the new vehicle boasts an impressive, calm and forceful appearance. In addition, TIGGO 8 PRO is equipped with advanced intelligent technology configuration, including ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), a 12.3-inch full LCD instrument panel and central control screen, as well as an 8-inch intelligent air conditioner LCD touch screen, which can enrich your travel life with safety.

However, TIGGO 7 PRO is an urban entry luxury SUV with both technology configuration and fashionable exterior, which is filled with a sense of youth and fashion. With respect to technology configuration, TIGGO 7 PRO is equipped with a 7-inch multi-functional full-screen LCD instrument, 10.25-inch central control screen and 8-inch intelligent air conditioner LCD touch screen. Moreover, it boasts intelligent voice and other technology configurations so as to meet the driving needs of trendsetters.

Chery is a vehicle manufacturing enterprise focusing on technology research and development, and also a benchmark enterprise taking the lead in international layout. Up to now, Chery has established five R&D centers around the world, with a strong R&D team of 7,000 people and 14,000+ authorized patents, thus possessing the hard core strength comparable to the international first-class brands.

As a flagship product, TIGGO Gemini’s launch in Australia shows Chery’s importance to this market as always. In a word, these two new products will also shoulder Chery’s important mission of entering Australia and New Zealand, and provide impetus for the implementation of globalization strategy and the realization of the corporate goal of international first-class automobile brands.

SOURCE Chery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.