  • new product

Meet BLUETTI at All Energy 2022

PRNewswire October 22, 2022

SYDNEY, Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage industry, will debut its latest power stations, including EP600—the product of 2023, at All Energy 2022 that will take place in Melbourne, Australia from October 26 to October 27, 2022.

BLUETTI leverages the accumulated R&D strengths to offer a series of advanced energy storage products, like AC200MAX, AC300+B300, EB70, EB55 and solar panels. In particular, the following 3 latest releases highlight BLUETTI’s groundbreaking innovation in solar energy solutions.

AC500+B300S

It’s 100%modular. Its capacity can reach 18.432Wh by connecting with 6 expansion batteries. It can deliver a 5.000W pure sine wave output and will hit the AU market on September 1. Come and get your first-hand experience with the power.

EB3A

This compact power station is light in weight(4.6kg) and large in capacity(268Wh). It features 330W fast charging that enables an 80% charge in 40min. Plus, it has 9 ports to satisfy all your basic needs during picnics or short travels.

EP600

BLUETTI will also show its latest power station with disruptive techology—EP600, which can run most of home appliances with ease and is expected to hit the market in 2023. It will be a milestone for the industry.

Drop by and explore more energy storage solutions!

Dates: Oct 26 to Oct 27, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: Booth No: J101 , Area 18 MCEC, Melbourne, Australia

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/

 

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

