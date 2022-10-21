Upstairs.io, Asia’s first custodial NFT Marketplace has triumphantly sold out their second collection in just one second

Announces a Surprise Giveaway Event For Their Users

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Upstairs.io Asia’s first custodial NFT Marketplace has yet again triumphantly sold out their second exclusively curated NFT collection following the launch of their inaugural 10,000 ‘NIFTY HANDS’ collection that was related to their $450,000 USDT Referral Giveaway Event which was sold out within 60 hours despite only one purchase per user. This duration also included a scheduled 8 hours maintenance that was planned during the mint event. The NFT Marketplace also celebrated their debut with the launch of a limited edition commemorative digital collectible offered to the first 888 users to claim preliminarily which sold out within an hour of its release. As of October 21st, the commemorative coin has hit an impressive all time high of 2000+ USDT on Upstairs’ secondary NFT Marketplace and a total registered user base of more than 40,000 since its launch on 10th Oct.

Their second exclusive and independent NFT collection, ‘Mutant Kiddo’ includes 5,000 distinct apes that only exist on the BNB chain. Needless to say, this collection was just as well received by their community. The Mutant Kiddo is a special NFT collection created and curated for Upstairs by their mysterious owners. The launch was spread across three days. Each day was allocated to a specific group of users, whitelisted users, waitlisted users and the public selling out within one second in the waitlist and public phase. Users that owned both Upstairs’ commemorative coin and the first collection “NIFTY HANDS” were rewarded with a whitelist and were able to secure their NFT in the second collection “Mutant Kiddo” without having to compete with other users. This mechanism provided exclusiveness to ensure that Upstairs’ most loyal users were rewarded. To reiterate Upstairs’ CEO Rex Teo, “Our community understands the inherent value of curated NFT collections which is why we were able to sell out at a fast speed”.

The collection is now fully sold out and users who are interested in getting their hands on one of the 5,000 pieces of Mutant Kiddo may only attempt to do so on Upstairs’ secondary market. They have also revealed that an interactive Marketplace capability and a Surprise Airdrop Event of limited-edition digital collectibles is underway. This news has left their users on the edge of their seats in anticipation for their next curated release and better yet, a token of gratitude from the Upstairs team to their community. Users can also participate in this grand giveaway event here .

Upstairs has kept their UI interface uncomplicated enough so that users with little to no experience in the Web3 world may not be intimidated to participate in. It is indeed an alternative for individuals who desire to invest in and collect NFTs. Prior to each listing, Upstairs establishes a contract with the IP supplier and the artist to assure exclusivity which ensures increase in the value of NFTs. The Marketplace will continue to release a wide range of premium collections.

